Opinion DOD It has gotta hurt like hell

to be a high ranking military officer, you know 4 star generals, admirals, his own chief of staff and other high ranking officials and be fired by ex Major Peter "Signal Man" Hegseth.

You've earned your way to the highest levels of the United States military services and all the hard work and sacrifices that entails, then a drunken lecherous cheating failed small non-profit executive and Fox news talking head who can't follow basic security practices but got the top job 4 months ago because 47 loved his rhetoric, gets to say "Pack your shit we don't need you any more"

What happens to all these people if Pete comes up with a big enough fuck up that Donny gives up on him and sends him packing like they just did to Mike "Sacrificial Lamb" Waltz?

Do they go "Sorry about that little firing thing, we'd really like you back now to protect America again if you would?"

I wonder if they even bother saying thank you for your service?

It is kinda like letting the intern get to fire the CFO of a fortune 500 company because he is the CEO's nephew...

whoever wrote the office should start working on the pentagon series
 
can't they afford a teleprompter for Pete?

It was painful to watch him try to explain how collaborative and well thought out his plan is yet having to keep looking down and reading directly from his notes.

I loved the part where he tried to tell us about the two phases, shut the book, then immediately reopened it to make sure he knew the 2 phases.

He did forget phase three which is a big fucking parade in front of General Bone Spurs on his birthday.....
 
