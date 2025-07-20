Whippy McGee
Surf 4 Life
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2014
- Messages
- 30,671
- Reaction score
- 82,189
The infamous October 4 memo from Attorney General Garland labeling concerned parents as “domestic terrorists” was a political operation of weaponized government, not the normal, lawful execution of federal laws by the Department of Justice (DOJ).
These never-before-seen documents—uncovered only because of AFL’s relentless efforts over the past three and a half years—expose not only the Biden White House’s involvement in pushing a weaponized DOJ, but also strong dissent from careers within the Department’s Civil Rights Division, who warned that there was no federal authority or legal basis to target these parents in the first place because their speech is protected by the First Amendment.
Now, for the first time since the memo was made public, AFL can complete the timeline of events that occurred between the National School Board Association (NSBA) memo to DOJ and the October 4 memo being published. As AFL predicted on October 7, 2021, the normal process was not followed, with political leadership circumventing and disregarding the advice of DOJ lawyers.
LINK
DOCUMENTS
======================================================================
The Democrats using POTATUS as their power source attacked families as they tried to stop school board protests by going after parents that dared to stand up for their children in regards to CV-19, Transgenderism, and Critical Race Theory.
he anti-Family Left populated the White House with Joe Biden. This is who the Democrats are. They are anti-American authoritarians abusing power as their regular course of business. Everyone that said Garland and the DOJ was acting independently got played.
These never-before-seen documents—uncovered only because of AFL’s relentless efforts over the past three and a half years—expose not only the Biden White House’s involvement in pushing a weaponized DOJ, but also strong dissent from careers within the Department’s Civil Rights Division, who warned that there was no federal authority or legal basis to target these parents in the first place because their speech is protected by the First Amendment.
Now, for the first time since the memo was made public, AFL can complete the timeline of events that occurred between the National School Board Association (NSBA) memo to DOJ and the October 4 memo being published. As AFL predicted on October 7, 2021, the normal process was not followed, with political leadership circumventing and disregarding the advice of DOJ lawyers.
LINK
DOCUMENTS
======================================================================
The Democrats using POTATUS as their power source attacked families as they tried to stop school board protests by going after parents that dared to stand up for their children in regards to CV-19, Transgenderism, and Critical Race Theory.
he anti-Family Left populated the White House with Joe Biden. This is who the Democrats are. They are anti-American authoritarians abusing power as their regular course of business. Everyone that said Garland and the DOJ was acting independently got played.