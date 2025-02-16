  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Documenting Israeli oppression and violence in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
3,127
Reaction score
4,716
I tried to create this thread and it was immediately deleted/merged without explanation. I complained in support and zero explanation.

This thread should not be merged, there is no thread to talk about the daily events that happen in Palestine. Stop the cenrsorship and trying to silence the voice of oppressé Palestinian.

The events in Palestine did not happen in a vacuum and history did not start in October 2023. But since some people like to pretend that, let's document what happens in Palestine DAILY from now on.

If this thread is deleted I want a reason because I have the right to create a thread about even not discussed in other threads, as any user in this forum has.

I will start with the documenting of the massive forced displacements and homes destruction that happened in the West Bank in this month of February 2025 and that no one talks about.
 

UN Human Rights Office - OPT: Mass displacement of Palestinians from northern West Bank - source of growing concern [EN/AR]​


The UN Human Rights Office condemns the intensifying Israeli operation in the northern West Bank and calls for the immediate halt to this alarming wave of violence and mass displacement.

Unlawful killings

Israeli security forces have so far killed 44 Palestinians, many of them unarmed and not posing an imminent threat to life or of serious injury, since the start of the operation on 21 January which has affected Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas governorates, and four refugee camps in these areas. Among those killed are five children and two women. One of the women killed, 23-year-old Sundus Shalabi, was fleeing Nour Shams refugee camp with her husband on 9 February when Israeli security forces shot at their car, critically injuring her husband. When she left the car in search of safety, she was shot and killed with her unborn child. According to Israeli media reports, an investigation by the Israeli military preliminarily confirmed that Sundus and her husband, Yazan, were unarmed and posed no threat to life.
In Tulkarem city, a 10-year-boy, Saddam Hussein Rajab, was shot in the chest by Israeli security forces and succumbed to his injuries on 7 February. Circulating video evidence showed the moment he was shot while simply standing in front of a building.

This is part of an expanding pattern of Israel’s unlawful use of force in the West Bank where there are no active hostilities, and a continuously increasing number of apparently unlawful killings documented by the UN Human Rights Office.

Mass displacement

The operation is also raising concerns about levels of mass displacement unprecedented in the Occupied West Bank for decades. According to UNRWA, the Israeli operation has so far displaced nearly 40,000 Palestinians.

The UN Human Rights Office received daily reports from displaced residents describing a pattern where they are led out of their homes by Israeli security forces and drones under the threat of violence. They are then forced out of their towns with snipers positioned on rooftops around them and houses in their neighbourhoods used as posts by Israeli security forces.

Aseel, a 29-year-old mother of three, has been displaced three times so far. First from her home in Jenin by Palestinian security forces last December when they were engaged in an operation in Jenin, then by Israeli security forces when she attempted to return in January. Her house was burnt down shortly afterwards according to photos shared by some of her neighbours. After fleeing to Tulkarem to stay with her family, Israeli security forces again forced her out end of January when the ongoing Israeli operation extended from Jenin to neighbouring refugee camps.

Another young woman said that she fled her home in Tulkarem in panic—barefoot and carrying her one-and four-year-old children—when she heard Israeli security forces threatening via loudspeakers on jeeps and drones that anyone who did not immediately leave would be shot. She pleaded with officers to go back inside for her youngest’s heart medications or to at least put on
shoes.

“Leave this place and forget the camp. You will never return. Move now before we destroy it completely,” was the answer she reported in her testimony.

Other eyewitness testimonies also recounted similar statements by Israeli security force members who reportedly told displaced residents to “forget” and “say goodbye” to their homes, stressing they would not be allowed to return. One resident reported being told to “go to Jordan.”

Photos received from Jenin refugee camp on Thursday show freshly bulldozed roads with new signs apparently giving several streets Hebrew names. This is happening while statements by Israeli officials persist in communicating open plans to annex the region, empty it of Palestinians, and expel them out of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In this regard, we reiterate that any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited and amounts to a crime under international law.

Legal obligations

Displaced Palestinians must be allowed to return to their homes. The killing of each and every Palestinian must be promptly, effectively, and transparently investigated, and perpetrators of unlawful killings must be held to account. Military commanders and other superiors may be held responsible for the crimes committed by their subordinates if they fail to take all necessary and reasonable measures to prevent or punish unlawful killings.

Furthermore, Israel must comply with its other obligations under international law, which include ending its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible and evacuating all West Bank settlements immediately. In the meantime, as the occupying power, Israel must ensure the protection of Palestinians, the provision of basic services and needs, and the respect of Palestinians’ full range of human rights.

 
A testimony of another apartheid practice:

 

Four Palestinian schoolchildren wounded by Israeli fire in Nablus raid

Israeli forces stormed Nablus and al-Bireh in the West Bank, wounding at least 20 people

At least 20 Palestinians, including four schoolchildren, were wounded by Israeli fire on Sunday during a military raid of Nablus and al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

The raids took place in the afternoon, a time when streets were crowded and students were getting ready to return home from school.

Israeli special forces stormed the Old City of Nablus and surrounded a house, backed by additional military reinforcements in the area.

A widely circulated video shows a student, wearing his backpack, wounded on the ground and unable to get up. He is then seen crawling across the floor, while another person drags a bleeding individual past him.

Journalist Samer Khuwaira, from the city, told Middle East Eye that Israeli forces raided the eastern market, immediately occupying more than 20 houses. They conducted field investigations with the homeowners and restricted them from having any contact with others.

Read more : https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/palestinian-school-children-wounded-israeli-fire-nablus-raid

You can see the video on the Instagram account of journalist Wissam Nasr, I can't post the video here as showing Israeli crimes is against the rules of the forum :

Login • Instagram

Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
Every pro israeli poster on this forum is on the greater israel train and is a propagandist for it. Proof is how they said Gaza will never be resettled israel doesn't want that but now they are pushing trump and bibi's mass ethnic cleansing plan of displacing millions of Palestinian. Thing is that was their goal from the start. More on the notion of greater Israel :

 
- I read that on middle-east monitor. Israel is a genocide org. But i started so many threads pointing this, that i am glad you started that one now.

The only defense of Israel suporters is call us antisemite, because we have to cheer a coward execution force!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,562
Messages
56,907,006
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top