Opinion Doctortaco’s tinfoil hat symposium

Let’s get weird together in a safe space. Let’s post and discuss our fringe, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. Treating it like a game, we’ll keep a running score on which “side” is using less personal insults.

Lefties- 0
Righties-0

Theory 1:
they’re going to 25th amendment trump or use other means to get him out of the office 2 years after his second term starts. This means Vance finished his term while still being eligible for 2 terms beyond that giving Christian nationalists a potential decade in the Oval Office.

Theory 2:
European nations will collectively use supplying Ukraine and being concerned about Russia as an excuse to bolster up their own military spending and strengthening alliances while Trump cuts our military budget in half and steps away from treaties and summits. Thus those European nations supporting each other have more military power than the US and can usurp the privileges we get from swangin the biggest dick in the locker room
 
