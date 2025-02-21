  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Doctortaco’s tinfoil hat symposium [SCORE UPDATED IN POST 1]

DoctorTaco

DoctorTaco

Breadhead
@Gold
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
18,850
Reaction score
14,803
Let’s get weird together in a safe space. Let’s post and discuss our fringe, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. Treating it like a game, we’ll keep a running score on which “side” is using less personal insults.

Lefties- 1
Righties-3

Theory 1:
they’re going to 25th amendment trump or use other means to get him out of the office 2 years after his second term starts. This means Vance finished his term while still being eligible for 2 terms beyond that giving Christian nationalists a potential decade in the Oval Office.

Theory 2:
European nations will collectively use supplying Ukraine and being concerned about Russia as an excuse to bolster up their own military spending and strengthening alliances while Trump cuts our military budget in half and steps away from treaties and summits. Thus those European nations supporting each other have more military power than the US and can usurp the privileges we get from swangin the biggest dick in the locker room
 
Last edited:
Osculater said:
I hope your surgery is a success 🙏🏿
Click to expand...

My sympathies for the botched one you had to go through...

iu
 
European nations will collectively use supplying Ukraine and being concerned about Russia as an excuse to bolster up their own military spending.
Click to expand...

If we werent retarded that is what would happen. Expect us to learn nothing and keep going. I also dont see what alliances could be made to overpower the US any time soon. Its not just a question about money.
 
Bitcoin is a rugpool to get independent money off the real enemy of centralized money, gold.

Usaid getting closed influenced even some paid shill posters on sherdog. Just check out who used to post a lot and now they dont.

Data cables getting cut in seas and oceans is a campaign from musk to ensure Starlink supremacy.

Trump's foreign policy is built around the idea of great power stability and will include Russia, China, the EU. This in turn is Musk's long term goal that would allow massive financing to go from warfare to his Mars colonization project. Musk wants to die of old age on Mars and he needs the world to pay for it.
 
Last edited:
Eventually peoples' entire lives will be recorded on-chain; social security numbers will be obsolete, babies being assigned wallet addresses instead.

Official government pictures, your signature, fingerprint, DNA sequence, etc. will be minted as NFTs on your government's chain.

Your medical history, any and all debt agreements, leases, mortgages, insurance, etc. will all be smart contracts.

And, finally, here is the conspiracy:

Blockchain is government technology released to the masses so that smart technologists could hammer it, run wild with it, create new things with it. Anyone that's been in crypto for any amount of time has contributed to the proof of concept that will be humanity's complete surveillance and control.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Let’s get weird together in a safe space. Let’s post and discuss our fringe, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. Treating it like a game, we’ll keep a running score on which “side” is using less personal insults.

Lefties- 0
Righties-0

Theory 1:
they’re going to 25th amendment trump or use other means to get him out of the office 2 years after his second term starts. This means Vance finished his term while still being eligible for 2 terms beyond that giving Christian nationalists a potential decade in the Oval Office.

Theory 2:
European nations will collectively use supplying Ukraine and being concerned about Russia as an excuse to bolster up their own military spending and strengthening alliances while Trump cuts our military budget in half and steps away from treaties and summits. Thus those European nations supporting each other have more military power than the US and can usurp the privileges we get from swangin the biggest dick in the locker room
Click to expand...
My most CT-like prediction is that Trump will follow Putin's and Netanyahu's example and get into a war as an excuse to stay out of prison, suspend elections, and hang on to power. But I think your theory 1 is far more likely.

I wouldn't be surprised if there were a false-flag assassination attempt either.

Regardless, it's going to be interesting when the American people learn their president is allied with Putin against them.
 
Lycandroid said:
Advancements in Vaginoplasty will reach such a level that even DoctorTaco himself won't be able to taste the difference.
Click to expand...
-1 point for the righties
Osculater said:
I hope your surgery is a success 🙏🏿
Click to expand...
-1 for the lefties
HeLLMuTT said:
My sympathies for the botched one you had to go through...
Click to expand...


-1 from the righties
Flower2dPeople said:
This is some blue-haired/furry line if I ever read one.
Click to expand...
-1 from the righties on
 
The free press will be a thing of the past in two years. Trump sees what Putin has done and will try to emulate it. Hell, that's not really a conspiracy theory. He has been doing it in the open for awhile now. Enjoy your state-run media outlets, America.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Let’s get weird together in a safe space. Let’s post and discuss our fringe, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. Treating it like a game, we’ll keep a running score on which “side” is using less personal insults.

Lefties- 1
Righties-3

Theory 1:
they’re going to 25th amendment trump or use other means to get him out of the office 2 years after his second term starts. This means Vance finished his term while still being eligible for 2 terms beyond that giving Christian nationalists a potential decade in the Oval Office.

Theory 2:
European nations will collectively use supplying Ukraine and being concerned about Russia as an excuse to bolster up their own military spending and strengthening alliances while Trump cuts our military budget in half and steps away from treaties and summits. Thus those European nations supporting each other have more military power than the US and can usurp the privileges we get from swangin the biggest dick in the locker room
Click to expand...
1. I like this thread.
2. Doctor Taco mates with barnyard animals
 
lol at anyone thinking Europe will increase spending when the have Big Bro America to protect them.
 
Seano said:
lol at anyone thinking Europe will increase spending when the have Big Bro America to protect them.
Click to expand...
Do they, though? Trump just abandoned Ukraine and in essence told Europe to get fucked. The U.S. is not aligned with Europe right now. We aren't even supportive of NATO now.
 
Crazy Source said:
Do they, though? Trump just abandoned Ukraine and in essence told Europe to get fucked. The U.S. is not aligned with Europe right now. We aren't even supportive of NATO now.
Click to expand...
I think we should take all of our money out of there. I'm tired of dedicating millions stacked on millions for people that shit on us.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Let’s get weird together in a safe space. Let’s post and discuss our fringe, tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. Treating it like a game, we’ll keep a running score on which “side” is using less personal insults.

Lefties- 1
Righties-3

Theory 1:
they’re going to 25th amendment trump or use other means to get him out of the office 2 years after his second term starts. This means Vance finished his term while still being eligible for 2 terms beyond that giving Christian nationalists a potential decade in the Oval Office.

Theory 2:
European nations will collectively use supplying Ukraine and being concerned about Russia as an excuse to bolster up their own military spending and strengthening alliances while Trump cuts our military budget in half and steps away from treaties and summits. Thus those European nations supporting each other have more military power than the US and can usurp the privileges we get from swangin the biggest dick in the locker room
Click to expand...
Good thread bud. Time we had a little fun instead of all the seriousness this place brings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion China builds space alliances in Africa as Trump cuts foreign aid
2
Replies
21
Views
400
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
LeonardoBjj
Elections Toxic or tonic? Voting on masculinity in US election
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,841
Messages
56,924,723
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top