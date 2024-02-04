Dober Did Okay

IronGolem007
Po Atan
- Nov 24, 2022
- 3,483
- 7,228
Renato Moicano is a trash-mouth, also overrated.
I agree, he eked-out a decision, but Dober looked stronger.
If you break the fight on damage, Dober was eating his ass up.
Ruined Moicano's eye, wobbled him many times.
Cannot stand seeing "takedowns to lay-and-pray" ... ruins the momentum of real fights.
I think Dober would've KO'd Moicano in a five rounder.
