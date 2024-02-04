Dober Did Okay

Renato Moicano is a trash-mouth, also overrated.

I agree, he eked-out a decision, but Dober looked stronger.

If you break the fight on damage, Dober was eating his ass up.
Ruined Moicano's eye, wobbled him many times.

Cannot stand seeing "takedowns to lay-and-pray" ... ruins the momentum of real fights.

I think Dober would've KO'd Moicano in a five rounder.
 
That wasn’t lay and pray… Did you miss the dozen plus guard passes Moicano hit on Dober?


Forget a 5 rounder, I don’t think Dober had anything left by the third round.
 
Dober is 1 dimension fighter. He lacks on fighting skills, except striking, thats also a bit overrated.
 
You see the three times Moicano's legs buckled in the third round?

Who gives AF about "passing the guard"?
 
The eye got ruined by a clash of heads

I hate lay and pray, that wasn't it. Renato was very active on top looking to mount, looking for an arm triangle and trying to take the back, he just didn't land much GnP
 
Last edited:
That was the definition of lay and pray.
 
I want Dober vs Cruickshank . Gentlesmens agreement to stand up and fight.
 
I thought dober would have better wrestling.


Would've loved a 5rder

Also liked the grappling aspect.
 
When you rack up that much control time it’s important… did you not see Dobers face after the fight? Moicano landed on the ground frequently.

Dober is the one you should blame for not risking position to get up.
 
THe only reason that Dober had success getting up was because Mark Smith didn't recognize that Moicano was working for a sub and kept telling him to move more the second it hit the ground. If he gave him a reasonable time to work, Moicano was on track to advance and threaten a sub.
 
I think Moicano would lay on top of Dober for 5 rds.
 
Yeah, LnP from Dover who laid on his back and prayed Moicano wouldn’t sub him. Dude hardly attempted a serious scramble because he didn’t want to get choked out.
 
Dober won like 2 minutes of a 15 minute fight. One at the end of round two, and one in the beginning of round 3, and that was it.
 
