My house currently have one bathroom, it can create some problems , this morning I had to take a massive number 2 , my mother was already in the bathroom making another number 2. I had to yell to my mother ‘’ motherrr I’m gonna crap in my pants ! Please !!! ‘’ then I proceeded to wait at least 1 minute. My mother jumped out of the bathroom ( literally ) and I jumped in. It was a stressful moment but we had it done.