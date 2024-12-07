Social Do your house only have one bathroom ?

My house currently have one bathroom, it can create some problems , this morning I had to take a massive number 2 , my mother was already in the bathroom making another number 2. I had to yell to my mother ‘’ motherrr I’m gonna crap in my pants ! Please !!! ‘’ then I proceeded to wait at least 1 minute. My mother jumped out of the bathroom ( literally ) and I jumped in. It was a stressful moment but we had it done.
 
Definitely not. Two bathrooms and the shower is a separate room too.
 
2 full bathrooms 2 wash closets (just toilets' and basins). Family of 3.
 
Split level 3 storey in Virginia and 3 toilets.

2 here is fine.
 
Nope. Just me for now, but I got two full bathrooms. The guests and my sons use the one off the living area. Mine is in the master bedroom. I like my own bathroom, though it’s the one with two sinks which is a bit of a waste
 
outhouse.jpg

This is my house. So you guys all have more going on than this? Lucky bastards!
 
My house currently have one bathroom, it can create some problems , this morning I had to take a massive number 2 , my mother was already in the bathroom making another number 2. I had to yell to my mother '' motherrr I'm gonna crap in my pants ! Please !!! '' then I proceeded to wait at least 1 minute. My mother jumped out of the bathroom ( literally ) and I jumped in. It was a stressful moment but we had it done.
I recommend @fungi ‘s sink in times of needs.
 
