Social Do you wish your brain could take a dump?

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Jul 28, 2009
Ever get that feeling where you feel lethargic, sour and just not in a great mood but don't fully understand why? Then you take a crap and it all goes away?

We need to figure out how to do that with our brains!

Ever have something that stresses you out that you have little to no control over, and as much as you try to not think about it it just keeps coming back?

Wouldn't you like to just put a laxative in your brain, shit that stuff out and flush it down a toilet?

There has to be a way...
 
I don't think our brains have evolved to where our assholes are currently, but we can certainly aim for those heights.

Great thread
 
