Do you winterize your motorcycles, quads, lawn mowers, etc?

Some people go all out prepping their small engine items for winter, changing oil, cleaning, draining fluid, removing batteries and storing them inside, etc.

They even try to get the tires off the ground.

I say fuck all that. I'm going to fill up the tanks with ethanol-free gas, then poor some fuel stabilizer in it, hook the battery up to a trickle charger and call it a day.
 
I’m almost at that point.
I have a lil 2-stroke 50cc scooter for around town and a supermoto that I commute on. Both carbureted.
I ride until they salt the roads.

My dilemma is my back tire on bike just started showing threads today. So on the fence whether to get new tires now or just wait until spring
 
