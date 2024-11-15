Do you winterize your motorcycles, quads, lawn mowers, etc?

Fedorgasm
Some people go all out prepping their small engine items for winter, changing oil, cleaning, draining fluid, removing batteries and storing them inside, etc.
They even try to get the tires off the ground.
I say fuck all that. I'm going to fill up the tanks with ethanol-free gas, then poor some fuel stabilizer in it, hook the battery up to a trickle charger and call it a day.
