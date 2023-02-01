  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Do you wear glasses?

Takes Two To Tango

Not sunglasses, but glasses for reading or just to make you able to see at all.

I don't need glasses at this point, but I'm sure I will in the future. Both my parents wear glasses, my brother does as well. It's only my sister and I who don't.

So it's only a matter of time.

51UajjQFxNL._AC_UL1500_.jpg
 
Myopia. Been using glasses since I was 15. It never gotten worse, in fact my left eye improved a bit that lessen the grade for my left lens. I could function mormally without it and I don't use them when I'm readin, working or shitpostin. I just couldn't read signboards 150 ft away.
 
I turned 40 and went blind as a bat. I went to the eye doc and measured as 20/20, lol. I started needing reading glasses in my mid 40's and now wear multi-focal contacts because I need correction all around. I have dry eye syndrome so my vision changes every allergy season and whenever I have an episode. That's a bigger pain than the actual vision loss.
 
I turned 40 and went blind as a bat. I went to the eye doc and measured as 20/20, lol. I started needing reading glasses in my mid 40's and now wear multi-focal contacts because I need correction all around. I have dry eye syndrome so my vision changes every allergy season and whenever I have an episode. That's a bigger pain than the actual vision loss.
Damn that sucks.

Do you wear glasses pretty much the whole day?
 
Yea, four eyed fucker checking in.

Distance only , can read fine, issue is anything further than about 5 or 6 feet away is out of focus , the further away it is the worse it becomes.

Pain in the arse because I am often putting glasses on/off
 
I need a 4th option under "Can't see without them" like "Yes, daily. Not dependent but need for more than reading".

I need them for reading and many tasks but could live without them for awhile if they got lost. There will be squinting, blurry digital watch face, etc. but I can still drive and go about life with more suffering than many but not total dependency like some.
 
Not sunglasses, but glasses for reading or just to make you able to see at all.

I don't need glasses at this point, but I'm sure I will in the future. Both my parents wear glasses, my brother does as well. It's only my sister and I who don't.

So it's only a matter of time.

51UajjQFxNL._AC_UL1500_.jpg
Yes, only to see far away. My people aren't on the poll.
I turned 40 and went blind as a bat. I went to the eye doc and measured as 20/20, lol. I started needing reading glasses in my mid 40's and now wear multi-focal contacts because I need correction all around. I have dry eye syndrome so my vision changes every allergy season and whenever I have an episode. That's a bigger pain than the actual vision loss.
u should eat some mushrooms
 
At 43 I now need them in the morning or at night to read comfortably, some ingredients on packaging is beyond me without augmentation.

Tbh I kinda dig it. Always liked wearing sunglasses and the body language that surrounds glasses.
 
Not sunglasses, but glasses for reading or just to make you able to see at all.

I don't need glasses at this point, but I'm sure I will in the future. Both my parents wear glasses, my brother does as well. It's only my sister and I who don't.

So it's only a matter of time.

51UajjQFxNL._AC_UL1500_.jpg
Im supposed to but don't sir.
 
Damn that sucks.

Do you wear glasses pretty much the whole day?
I wear my contacts until after dinner, then usually switch to glasses in the evening because by then my eyes are usually dry and uncomfortable.
 
