  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you watch only combat sports?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
880
Reaction score
678
There’s not enough good fights. Were stuck having the same 3 discussions

I did boxing and UFC for a while. But all the fights are on the same night so you kinda gotta pick one

You guys watch like European kickboxing? Must Thai? What’s a combat sports only diet look like

My NBA team fell off
 
Mma, boxing, kickboxing, KOTS, if no fights I go and fight hobos behind the mall
 
There are plenty of strong mma orgs besides the UFC. RIZIN has a couple of fight cards this weekend. ACA puts on cards once or twice a month. Just to name two right there. Go to the worldwide mma discussion section there is plenty of mma going on at any given time.

There is also King Of The Streets

 
Boxing and darts fan. I watch a bit of MMA. I used to watch soccer / football until they turned it gay.
 
Give Sumo a try. It's fun, getting attention on youtube. The community is very sweet and welcoming.

It's the last day of the July tournament
 
Occasionally watch a game of soccer but pretty much just MMA for me
 
SuperNerd said:
Give Sumo a try. It's fun, getting attention on youtube. The community is very sweet and welcoming.

It's the last day of the July tournament
Click to expand...

Yeah sumo is great. They have just enough events per year for it to be semi-regular but not overwhelming, and like you say the community is very endearing.
 
I'm in wisconsin and used to watch UW basketball/football, the bucks, the Brewers and Packers as well as a bunch of other NFL football.

Now I only watch UFC fights that intrigue me (so maybe 1/2 of main card fights) and Packers when they are good.

Give zero shits about any other sports.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,610
Messages
57,611,363
Members
175,770
Latest member
gilagon

Share this page

Back
Top