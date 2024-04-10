Do you want to retire from working completely?

I have a new co-worker. He's Chinese, around 70 years old. He went back to working after retiring. He drives a brand new Mercedes SUV and after a week of working, he bought a brand new Toyota Tacoma because it fits the work that we're doing, which is in the trades.



He tells us he came back to work because he was bored and I could relate to what he was describing.



He says he retired and he started staying up later in the evening as time went on. He started going to be around 2am and woke up around noon. He slept more and more. He woke up, he went out to buy something to eat. He went to Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy and just started looking for stuff to buy. He started traveling and eventually got bored of that, too. Ultimately, he says he felt like he was just fading away. He decided to come back to work.