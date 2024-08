I would prefer there to be at least two major MMA promotions like there was during the Pride era. But it seems like the sport isn't set up for that anymore. ONE is the most exciting promotion to watch but nobody is watching. PFL has a lot of talent and names but nobody is watching. Meanwhile the UFC can put on a card full of nobodies and it doesn't impact their business whatsoever. If there were two major promotions seriously competing for views it would force both of them to be better.