Let's think this through.





Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?



What could possibly go wrong?





Well, if there is a Party in control that favors



Open border

Easy citizenship

Mail in unverified voting

No Voter ID

They are the Santa Clause "free shit" party

They ship migrants to swing states





Then the eventuality of those actions is a one party system.





It is not a matter of if, rather when.





2020 elections most swing states were decided by 20,000 votes or so according to a source I saw.



Estimates range from 8-40 million+ new humans who have crossed the US border since the 2020 election with more and more pouring in daily.



That's more than enough to unswing all the swing states.

Way more than enough.





So I ask you...





Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?







What could possibly go wrong?