Elections Do you want a ONE PARTY USA ??

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
27,372
Reaction score
46,245
Let's think this through.


Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?

What could possibly go wrong?


Well, if there is a Party in control that favors

Open border
Easy citizenship
Mail in unverified voting
No Voter ID
They are the Santa Clause "free shit" party
They ship migrants to swing states


Then the eventuality of those actions is a one party system.


It is not a matter of if, rather when.


2020 elections most swing states were decided by 20,000 votes or so according to a source I saw.

Estimates range from 8-40 million+ new humans who have crossed the US border since the 2020 election with more and more pouring in daily.

That's more than enough to unswing all the swing states.
Way more than enough.


So I ask you...


Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?



What could possibly go wrong?
 
Last edited:
One Party system just sounds better than Dictatorship doesn’t it…
 
jeff7b9 said:
Let's think this through.


Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?

What could possibly go wrong?


Well, if there is a Party in control that favors

Open border
Easy citizenship
Mail in unverified voting
No Voter ID
They are the Santa Clause "free shit" party
They ship migrants to swing states
Click to expand...
archer-stop-my-penis-can-only-get-so-erect.gif


What's their stance on men in women's sports? That's the last bit of info I need.
 
syct23 said:
Only the best words…
Click to expand...

It's important to spread inclusiveness to millions of people from peace challenged communities who may come bring their assimilation challenged behavior to an urban growth community near you.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It's important to spread inclusiveness to millions of people from peace challenged communities who may come bring their assimilation challenged behavior to an urban growth community near you.
Click to expand...
It worked for Rome right…

Soon.
 
syct23 said:
It worked for Rome right…

Soon.
Click to expand...
Experts with fancy letters next to their name assure us it should all work out quite swimmingly according to recent projections.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Let's think this through.


Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?

What could possibly go wrong?


Well, if there is a Party in control that favors

Open border
Easy citizenship
Mail in unverified voting
No Voter ID
They are the Santa Clause "free shit" party
They ship migrants to swing states


Then the eventuality of those actions is a one party system.


It is not a matter of if, rather when.


2020 elections most swing states were decided by 20,000 votes or so according to a source I saw.

Estimates range from 8-40 million+ new humans who have crossed the US border since the 2020 election with more and more pouring in daily.

That's more than enough to unswing all the swing states.
Way more than enough.


So I ask you...


Do you want a One Party System, where that One Party has no competition and unchecked control and is based on consolidation of wealth and power?



What could possibly go wrong?
Click to expand...
chloe-sideye.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,775
Messages
56,281,511
Members
175,145
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top