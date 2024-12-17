Do you view some fighters having unfair physical advantages (reach ect.)?

Jones's giraffe arms longest ever, Pereira having a body that scales up and down in weight perfectly from MW to HW, Khabib's face/skull armor and mutant turtle back, Francis being built like the predator, Hunt's head the size of large pumpkin.

I guess these attributes are not learned mixed martial arts skills, but you can't fault some fighters for being a jacked white boy, deal with it.
 
that's part of the game and martial arts have also developed relative to body types.

Also, the long fingered Norsemen of Huund frequently took advantage of the wide eyed Nooks by repeatedly poking them in the eye balls while the referee watched and did nothing.
 
I can't see their penises, so I always feel like I'm in the dark. Great question😅
 
I mean as long as they're making weight with no issues, I don't see a problem.
 
guys who have a bigger dick than me have an unfair advantage. they should only be allowed to penetrate 2 inches, just like me - you
 
Flexible Penn, iron head Hendo and Leben.

Also heard Fedor brag he was immune to kimuras. He has never been submitted by this technic in sparring
 
Söze Aldo said:
Pretty crazy how he had so many natural attributes that put him over his competition, but still felt like he needed a pharmaceutical edge.
You still gotta be able to utilize those attributes and Jones has perfected the art of controlling the distance.
 
