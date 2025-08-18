Do you think young people are headed towards an anti technology era? Or do they just like to dress up

BroScienceTalkatWork
Not gonna link to articles for now.. but this is something that’s been written about. The country music.. the outfits.. the “manosphere”, the Hawk Tuah girl blowing up
Me.. I’m practical.. I got fed up with social media ever since I got banned off Reddit for threatening to slap a fellow short guy into a broom closet.. and calling him a midget
Got banned from Reddit.. laptop broke.. and I only have my phone now. No Facebook.. no IG.. all that shit gay
Do you think Gen Z and Gen Alpha will eventually get sick of the algorithms and dial down their social media time?
In all seriousness.. I cut down on social media and my life improves significantly
