Do you think young people are headed towards an anti technology era? Or do they just like to dress up

Not gonna link to articles for now.. but this is something that’s been written about. The country music.. the outfits.. the “manosphere”, the Hawk Tuah girl blowing up

Me.. I’m practical.. I got fed up with social media ever since I got banned off Reddit for threatening to slap a fellow short guy into a broom closet.. and calling him a midget

Got banned from Reddit.. laptop broke.. and I only have my phone now. No Facebook.. no IG.. all that shit gay

Do you think Gen Z and Gen Alpha will eventually get sick of the algorithms and dial down their social media time?

In all seriousness.. I cut down on social media and my life improves significantly
 
What country music and outfits
 
Country music is mostly shit, the pop country stuff that seems to be big now can go and get fucked IMO.
 
I can see a scenario were AI makes it so nothing seems real or at least everything is questionable... slowly turning youngsters back into actual humans. Wouldn't hold my breath for it, but I imagine there's a saturation point.
 
So thats why youre suddenly flooding this place with all those terrible fucking threads of yours all the time


Who do I gotta fuck to get you allowed back on Reddit?
 
No buddy algorithm just get little bit sneakier haanji 👍🏽

Tricking youth to nature and farming page or something else harmless 🤫this making them believing they are on good side of social media yaar thinking "haanji very wholesome finally" 🎭 here will sprinkle into digital diet all feeling like humor, fear, outrage, hope et cetera to continue your nonsense viewing-shiewing haanji

Then you follow other page next thing you are now exploring Kalyugi-type women showing breast divide 🙈 all this paap within 10 minute ji and you only open mobile phone to respond on whatsapp 😵‍💫🤷🏾

Better to follow Waheguru and Sherdog website only haanji be sure also only drink milk for strength no paap-supplement ji 🦬🚫💉💪🏾
 
I think that the internet is really addictive.

Satifaction may go down, but user numbers will remain the same.

The only thing that may influence the numbers, is the idea that parents see the internet as a bad influence and limit their kids hours on it. My Dad has done that with my little sister. She can only use an iPad, supervised, at home, and the computer at school. She has a phone number but I've never seen her phone. She also has ADHD and as my Dad also has it, he worries about addiction.
 
twenty something year old kids are headed for technology to use technology.
 
No way. Kids risk prison when parents take their devices away. Total melt downs. The addiction is real and is not going anywhere.
 
I hope that backlash against AI triggers a radical neo-Luddite movement of some sort, but it's too early to tell. If there isn't, the best case scenario is that society devolves in a dystopian cyberpunk shithole.
 
