  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you think you can outrun these Cops?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,128
Reaction score
7,045
These two cops were like Speedy Gonzales & The Roadrunner.
I only saw a blur.


 
should be a minimum fitness level that MUST be passed for all cops that work a beat.

If you fail it, you're either glued to the desk until you can get your fitness up or straight up sacked.

This isnt the role to be "diverse". Id actually be in favour of having minimum height and strength requirements for front line officers.
 
elreece said:
should be a minimum fitness level that MUST be passed for all cops that work a beat.

If you fail it, you're either glued to the desk until you can get your fitness up or straight up sacked.

This isnt the role to be "diverse". Id actually be in favour of having minimum height and strength requirements for front line officers.
Click to expand...

Why that is discrimination and you are a racist, Nazi, whatever phobic for even suggesting that.
 
No need to run, just fire everything in your arsenal...bullets, tasers, bean bags...everything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Steveston
Can you call the cops if you got assaulted at a fight gym?
2
Replies
27
Views
832
Sonny Qc
Sonny Qc
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Where do you think is the most worthwhile place to find meaning in life? Work, family & close friends, hobbies, religion, philosophy, helping others?
2
Replies
27
Views
447
Daveb
Daveb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,140
Messages
55,740,659
Members
174,915
Latest member
Mr. Rat

Share this page

Back
Top