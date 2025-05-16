Do you think will announce the HW championship fight of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones at a UFC 316 or 317?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,325
- Reaction score
- 50,880
I see them doing that just for the hype and have both men come into the cage and face off each other.
If they are going to announce it big time, they should do it at UFC 316 or perhaps UFC 317.
I think it will happen they just have to hype it up as much as they can. Make it a big spectacle.
WWE styles.
Thoughts?
If they are going to announce it big time, they should do it at UFC 316 or perhaps UFC 317.
I think it will happen they just have to hype it up as much as they can. Make it a big spectacle.
WWE styles.
Thoughts?