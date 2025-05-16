Do you think will announce the HW championship fight of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones at a UFC 316 or 317?

Do you think will announce the HW fight of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones at a UFC 316 or UFC 317?

I see them doing that just for the hype and have both men come into the cage and face off each other.

If they are going to announce it big time, they should do it at UFC 316 or perhaps UFC 317.

I think it will happen they just have to hype it up as much as they can. Make it a big spectacle.

WWE styles.

Thoughts?

d7bf34e0-abd9-11ef-8ab9-9192db313061.png
 
I hope they do, better do it sooner than later. Either that or Aspinall/Gane.
 
I won't believe this fight is happening until they have thrown their first punches. I can see Jones getting "injured" warming up.
 
I think they will. I've felt all along that the UFC would meet him on some of his requests. One being the fight occurs months after announcement. They will announce it in June that it will take place Nov or Dec. He will not get the F-U money but a lot of money.
 
Will be glad when Dana moves on. Offer Jones good pay for the fight. If he turns it down move on. The heavyweight division has been held hostage for years. It needs to move on. If Jon ever wants to fight he can get a title shot against whoever the champ is at the time.
 
