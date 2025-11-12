F1980
It's a disease humans have known about for thousands of years. There's heiroglyphics found in Egypt depicting breast cancer. We've made significant advances and even now, through chemo and radation therapy, cancer is no longer a guaranteed death sentence. The survival rate for cancer patients is increasing every year. But still, chemotherapy and radiation therapy is basically poisoning your body. Not really much of a cure.
Do you think we'll have a cure for all types of cancer in our generation?
