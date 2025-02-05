Reddit makes things seem worse than they are. In fact reddit's algorithm (?) And moderators seem to be pushing and encouraging this type of thing. Plus a lot of these accounts and calls for violence are actually being started by our foreign enemies to try and cause the rift between Americans and cause a civil war. This should be obvious to everyone.



So in the end the commie losers will cry and throw tantrums on reddit until summer vacation. And then the regular people will continue on with their lives.