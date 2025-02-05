F1980
It's pretty much been out in the open on Reddit and other big internet sites, a ton of people are calling for Trump to be assassinated. Same with Elon and anyone who works for Doge. It's too much to keep up with and it's everywhere now. I've never seen anything even remotely close to this since the start of the internet. The left looks like they're gearing up to accelerating this into a full blown civil war.