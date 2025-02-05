  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections Do you think we'll have a civil war in the US soon?

It's pretty much been out in the open on Reddit and other big internet sites, a ton of people are calling for Trump to be assassinated. Same with Elon and anyone who works for Doge. It's too much to keep up with and it's everywhere now. I've never seen anything even remotely close to this since the start of the internet. The left looks like they're gearing up to accelerating this into a full blown civil war.


I don’t neeeeed your civil war
It feeds the rich while it buries the poor

But no, there won’t be. The left only entertains the thought of civil war when they assume they’ll have the US military at their disposal.

Though the left needs to be cracked down on due to their increasing extremism and calls for political violence.
 
Not if the right keeps glazing billionaires only to be f*cked over this hard. A class uprising is a lot more likely. Neither Eloy nor Trump are half as popular as they'd like everyone to believe they are to be having people die for them. What people will die for, are their civil rights and the ability to feed their children without having to ask an oligarch permission first.
 
This isn't some small thing. It's everywhere now. People are out in the open about killing conservatives and it's spreading all over the internet.
 
Certainly wouldn't last long. All the sane people who had anything to do with the left have already run for the exits, and so did the institutional support they had, and now it's just the party of mentally ill gay men and overweight spinsters throwing tantrums.



Reddit makes things seem worse than they are. In fact reddit's algorithm (?) And moderators seem to be pushing and encouraging this type of thing. Plus a lot of these accounts and calls for violence are actually being started by our foreign enemies to try and cause the rift between Americans and cause a civil war. This should be obvious to everyone.

So in the end the commie losers will cry and throw tantrums on reddit until summer vacation. And then the regular people will continue on with their lives.
 
How are Lefties going to have a revolution if they ban guns? So, is that 2A still pointless?
 
