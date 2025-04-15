Do you think Volkanovski can be considered a better fighter than GSP?

DanDragon Machi
Striking - Volk
Wrestling - GSP
Ground - GSP
Chin - Volk
Cardio = Draw
IQ Fight = Draw
Punch/Gnp -= Volk
IMO Volka faced a higher level of competition :
Holloway = BJ
Aldo > Hughes
Islam > Hendricks
Ortega> Shields
Pantera < Condit
Diego> Diaz
Mendes > Kos
Zombie > Fitch
