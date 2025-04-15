Do you think Volkanovski can be considered a better fighter than GSP?

Striking - Volk
Wrestling - GSP
Ground - GSP
Chin - Volk
Cardio = Draw
IQ Fight = Draw
Punch/Gnp -= Volk

IMO Volka faced a higher level of competition :
Holloway = BJ
Aldo > Hughes
Islam > Hendricks
Ortega> Shields
Pantera < Condit
Diego> Diaz
Mendes > Kos
Zombie > Fitch
 
P4P is a nonsensical concept; nothing more than mental gymnastics. Who would win in an actual fight? That's the "better" fighter.

If you're asking who had the better career, I'd say GSP...but it's close.
 
AmericanMMA said:
Easily. GSP quit when he lost to Hendricks and refused a rematch after that Bs decision.

Volk is not a bitch
Calling GSP a bitch is fighter bashing and ridiculous. One of the all-time greats reduced to judgement from someone who wouldn't chose that same career path.
 
Volk is more skilled than GSP and has beaten better fighters, GSP is still a greater fighter overall in terms of resume and title defenses though
 
Who gives a fuck, just pick who you like better, cos thats all ya ever gonna get
 
idk but his hw brother alex posted a funny pic:
Not for anybody with a clue.

You fucking trolls are pathetic. Just looking for attention.

PS..

That’s an ignore.
 
laleggenda27 said:
P4P is a nonsensical concept; nothing more than mental gymnastics. Who would win in an actual fight? That's the "better" fighter.

If you're asking who had the better career, I'd say GSP...but it's close.
Yeah I tend to go by career. You can look at the details and argue Volk but you can only fight who is around at the time. GSP had the benefit of developing his wrestling in a time where most of the top guys at the time didn't have the benefit of starting with a striking base. Fitch, Koscheck, and Shields had great grappling and takedowns but since they couldn't take GSP down they were forced to strike which they weren't good at. Then the fighters who had good striking couldn't stop his takedowns. Volk hasn't had that so I can see how you can argue his career was better given that he's fought quite a few fighters with no obvious path to victory like GSP.
 
