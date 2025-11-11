Multiplat Do you think video games have plateaued or will it plateau eventually?

Do you think video games has plateaued or will plateau eventually?

What's your opinion in the progress of games these days?

Has it plateaued for you? Or video games is only going to get way better in 5-10 years from now?

I guess with AI and all the new advances in technology gaming should get more interesting, we will see.
 
It's more the finances and business if gaming has hit a wall. Same as the film industry, financiers don't want to sign off on new IP as readily anymore, so you're left with existing AAA, indie and not a whole lot in between those two.
 
The progress of games in the sense of better graphics etc is or will cause it's for a dying generation mostly getting hooked on video games as teenagers who are now in their 40s.

All the younger people I know dont play at all or some stupid shit on their phones.
 
NadaRekowski said:
The progress of games in the sense of better graphics etc is or will cause it's for a dying generation mostly getting hooked on video games as teenagers who are now in their 40s.

All the younger people I know dont play at all or some stupid shit on their phones.
Overall its a multifaceted problem converging. Ranging from Triple A studios putting out reskinned yearly/bi-yearly slop over the past twenty years. To senior developers moving on from being tired of working on the same IP, and so on. Aging playerbase though is the main concern currently with Microsoft and Sony. Why both are racing to incorporate Pc gamers into users and or consumers somehow.
 
I think it plateaus every-so-often, but then there comes a new generation or series of AAA games that receive all the attention (mostly deserved) that brings everybody back in.

Video games are always evolving as the current hardware allows it, which is exciting. Video games will never end, but it does get a bit tiresome keeping up with it as we get older.
 
I don't think they've plateaued, there's still great stuff coming out, however, corporate greed is causing problems, holding the industry back, if nothing else on the creative and qualitative front.
 
Video games plateu'd once they started worrying about next gen graphics rather than maximizing the hardware they're on. It's not about optimizing the newest tech its about producing good enough garbage and not taking chances.

We really peaked around the PS2 era and have been falling off ever since. The PS1 and N64 era were fucking magic.
 
There were massive graphical strides in advancement when I was a kid.

Going to see the Sega Dreamcast in the local Toys R Us before launch, and following it on the Official Sega Saturn and Dreamcast Magazines, after years of playing on the decent but flawed Saturn, felt like an exciting leap into the future.

Then again, those console cycles only lasted a few years, before something noticeably better would be announced.

I think that releasing multiple versions of the same console has really hampered advancement, as well as rising development costs and time.
 
When I go back and play older games I don't enjoy them as much as the latest and greatest for the most part.

Maybe I enjoyed the older games more at the time than I do the latest and greatest now, but that's a function of age and priorities in life etc.

People 10 or 20 years from now are going to be enjoying the games of today more than they will enjoying retro games from generations prior.

That said, no way things have plateaued.

AI should some day have ability to create life like version of your friends in games and basically invent games to your specifications or invent games based on your game playing history. all with supremely life-like graphics if you want.
 
Games are getting better and better. If you get hooked on a specific genre of games there is often peaks and valleys but that doesn't extend to all games. I mostly play FPS shooters and survival games. There's been tons of options in both genres that i can't even keep up. I feel like i only scratch the surface of what's available as there are so many full releases and early access titles that have a lot of promise. I think BF6 has shown that this genre still has a lot of legs and there is demand for something different than the faster paced FPS like COD. In the survival genre there's really so much variety from minecraft to 7days to die to the forest and early access stuff like Vein. I think the big studios can get stale from time to time but the more independent developers have much better options and opportunities to publish much smaller releases and generate viral followings.
 
empsim said:
I think that will show how much games have plateaued.

10 years development time, billion dollar budget, still the same old static world and mission design.
I'm curious to see if they still force you down a strict linear path for most missions like in previous games. It's always jarring when you have this massive open world to carry out all kinds of shenanigans with a lot of freedom of choice, especially in police chases, yet missions are heavily restricted/scripted.

They are also notorious for incredible cities, on the surface, but with most interiors being closed off, and NPC's going no where, it quickly starts to feel like a giant movie set.

I fired up RDR2 the other day (binge watching Hell on Wheels, got me itching for the wild west) and as beautiful as the game still looks, it doesn't take long for the smoke and mirrors to fall apart.

I don't expect full NPC schedules in such a large setting, but hopefully we can go inside most interiors, with better reactive NPC's doing more than standing around, or walking/driving to no where.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
There were massive graphical strides in advancement when I was a kid.

Going to see the Sega Dreamcast in the local Toys R Us before launch, and following it on the Official Sega Saturn and Dreamcast Magazines, after years of playing on the decent but flawed Saturn, felt like an exciting leap into the future.

Then again, those console cycles only lasted a few years, before something noticeably better would be announced.

I think that releasing multiple versions of the same console has really hampered advancement, as well as rising development costs and time.
ive using redream (dreamcast EMU) for most of my gaming lately, wicked system for games you can jump in and play for 10-20 mins.
 
GtehMVP said:
I'm curious to see if they still force you down a strict linear path for most missions like in previous games. It's always jarring when you have this massive open world to carry out all kinds of shenanigans with a lot of freedom of choice, especially in police chases, yet missions are heavily restricted/scripted.

They are also notorious for incredible cities, on the surface, but with most interiors being closed off, and NPC's going no where, it quickly starts to feel like a giant movie set.

I fired up RDR2 the other day (binge watching Hell on Wheels, got me itching for the wild west) and as beautiful as the game still looks, it doesn't take long for the smoke and mirrors to fall apart.

I don't expect full NPC schedules in such a large setting, but hopefully we can go inside most interiors, with better reactive NPC's doing more than standing around, or walking/driving to no where.
Agree, feeling like a giant movie set describes it pretty well.

I really don't expect them to try anything fundamentally different. AAA games in general are very low risk nowadays and this has by far the biggest budget ever. Every game design decision probably has to go through like 5 different management boards.
 
GtehMVP said:
I'm curious to see if they still force you down a strict linear path for most missions like in previous games. It's always jarring when you have this massive open world to carry out all kinds of shenanigans with a lot of freedom of choice, especially in police chases, yet missions are heavily restricted/scripted.

They are also notorious for incredible cities, on the surface, but with most interiors being closed off, and NPC's going no where, it quickly starts to feel like a giant movie set.

I fired up RDR2 the other day (binge watching Hell on Wheels, got me itching for the wild west) and as beautiful as the game still looks, it doesn't take long for the smoke and mirrors to fall apart.

I don't expect full NPC schedules in such a large setting, but hopefully we can go inside most interiors, with better reactive NPC's doing more than standing around, or walking/driving to no where.
I don't know about RDR2. There are NPC's with very detailed routines. There are a few videos out there of people following some around, and it's kind of crazy. Thing is, even if they didn't, it's not like you would really notice, since you're only in areas in moments of gameplay. You're not really gonna notice much about the NPC's daily routines, unless you take the time to follow a few around.

I personally just want them to quit flirting with RPG mechanics and choice/consequence gameplay, and lean into them more. I think RDR2 would've benefitted from making a lot of extra stuff, like building up your camp, mandatory. They've got all these extra activities, that really don't add up to much but mini-games that are completely optional and don't mean a whole hell of a lot. Like you can do some to extend "dead eye", and you can improve weapons to upgrade your damage output, but it doesn't mean anything, since every enemy in the game can be killed with any old pistol. You can find all sorts of legendary gear, but it's like, who gives a shit? It doesn't change the gameplay one bit.
 
