Games are getting better and better. If you get hooked on a specific genre of games there is often peaks and valleys but that doesn't extend to all games. I mostly play FPS shooters and survival games. There's been tons of options in both genres that i can't even keep up. I feel like i only scratch the surface of what's available as there are so many full releases and early access titles that have a lot of promise. I think BF6 has shown that this genre still has a lot of legs and there is demand for something different than the faster paced FPS like COD. In the survival genre there's really so much variety from minecraft to 7days to die to the forest and early access stuff like Vein. I think the big studios can get stale from time to time but the more independent developers have much better options and opportunities to publish much smaller releases and generate viral followings.