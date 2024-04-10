Do you think Tsarukyan will surpass Islam?

no reason to think so Islam already beat him and is improving faster with his striking and sub game and when Islam moves up in weight or retires Usman Nurmagomedov will just be waiting for Arman.
 
Beat Islam? Sure. He was taking over in the third round of their fight and has looked better each time out since. He also arguably beat Gamrot.
As for passing Islam's resume, let's see him win the belt first.
 
It's possible, there's still a lot of work to do right now for him tho.
If he beat Charles, that'll be a really great name in his resume for sure.
Beating Oliveira should merit a TS. Dustin is supposedly next, in June. Then you’ve got the winner of Justin/Max, and the winner of Oliveira/Tsarukyan. Both of those winners should be lobbying for a TS.

Even if he beats Oliveira. That’s not a guarantee that he’s next after Dustin.

However.. He would probably have to fight Islam to win the title, and then defend it 4 times as it stands right now. So if he can beat Islam, and successfully defend 4 straight fights. He would surpass the defence streak number of any former UFC LW champion in UFC history.

But I’m leaning Oliveira in that fight. Clearly if Tsarukyan loses. He does not pass GO, and does not collect $200. He would have to start over again just to try to earn a TS. Which would probably be a couple more wins. If he loses he probably gets bumped out of the top 5. That would allow the UFC to get Chandler into the top 5. For the Conor shit show.

It’s showing Tsarukyan as a -225 favourite on Tapology. But with 3666 votes so far. It’s 33% Tsarukyan. 67% Oliveira.
 
If he beats Oliveira, then Islam twice, then yeah he surpasses Islam.
 
Dude is 5 years younger and a top contender.
let him fight charles first. they are a lot fighters that stay as "top contenders" for years and never become the champ, for instance, dustin.....
 
