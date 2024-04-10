Do you think Tsarukyan will surpass Islam?

Beating Oliveira should merit a TS. Dustin is supposedly next, in June. Then you’ve got the winner of Justin/Max, and the winner of Oliveira/Tsarukyan. Both of those winners should be lobbying for a TS.It's possible, there's still a lot of work to do right now for him tho.
If he beat Charles, that'll be a really great name in his resume for sure.
let him fight charles first. they are a lot fighters that stay as "top contenders" for years and never become the champ, for instance, dustin.....Dude is 5 years younger and a top contender.