Issue is what people call knuckles isn't exactly a defined term. It's not a medical one or anything, more a social term, so it's not really solid. In our fingers, there's the MCP joint at the base, which everyone is unanimous in calling a knuckle, then the next middle joint is the PIP, and the top joint, the DIP. And those 2 are sometimes also called knuckles by people, but it's not unanimous.



Even just on Wikipedia, you'll see the MCPs only referred to as the knuckles, but when you go to the page on knuckles, there's a closed fist (so the DIPs aren't visible) and all the MCPs and PIPs are circled, which implies they are all knuckles.



Left eye certainly eats the DIP point at least, hence, "knuckle," by at least some people's definition