This seems to be what everyone is feeling at this point.lol he chose the wrong eye to complain about. This alone should get him stripped of his belt by the UFC. This confirms that he was faking it.
Even those who don't admit it know Aspinall got caught faking it.
Yea, all the voices in your head lol.
Stop pretending.Everyone under 16 and/or who have an IQ of about 36*
Issue is what people call knuckles isn't exactly a defined term. It's not a medical one or anything, more a social term, so it's not really solid. In our fingers, there's the MCP joint at the base, which everyone is unanimous in calling a knuckle, then the next middle joint is the PIP, and the top joint, the DIP. And those 2 are sometimes also called knuckles by people, but it's not unanimous.
Even just on Wikipedia, you'll see the MCPs only referred to as the knuckles, but when you go to the page on knuckles, there's a closed fist (so the DIPs aren't visible) and all the MCPs and PIPs are circled, which implies they are all knuckles.
Left eye certainly eats the DIP point at least, hence, "knuckle," by at least some people's definition
The thing people really seem to not grasp is the raking/dragging, and how that is the biggest problem. Normally, you'd expect a finger that penetrated the socket deeper might have more chance of that happening, but is not a given. It'll certainly be an immediate trauma (maybe a threat if you're hit so hard your retina detaches, but not the case here, though it does make sense for Tom to later worry about) but if the right eye got scraped on the surface, doesn't matter that the left eye ate a deeper finger, the right is gonna hurt more and is at more risk for damage.
But to the idiots, "haha, he fake it, that not the more poke eye"
The fact that he describes the finger going "knuckle deep" as to why his eye was so bad that he couldn't continue, but then clothed the other eye in the cage indicates that he was using it as a 'credible excuse' to get the fight stoppedSo.... "just the tip" doesn't count ?
That's what we are doing here ?
How far do you need to jam a finger into an eyeball for it to count?
Which knuckle do you need to penetrate up to in order for it to count?
If one of you tough guys could just demonstrate by jamming your own finger 1 or 2 knuckles deep into your eyeball and then doing some athletic activity like speedbag work or batting practice or juggling or something ... that would go a long way towards clearing up how real men should react to having fingers jammed in their eyeball.