Rewatch Do you think Tom just used the wrong word in "knuckle deep" - does that maybe explain why he clothed and bandaged other eye?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/ace/standard/1024/cpsprodpb/4406/live/60f33500-b2bd-11f0-8740-831e923878ef.jpg


https://static0.givemesportimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/mixcollage-27-oct-2025-07-56-am-6317.jpg?q=70&fit=crop&w=1600&h=900&dpr=1
 
So.... "just the tip" doesn't count ?


That's what we are doing here ?


How far do you need to jam a finger into an eyeball for it to count?


Which knuckle do you need to penetrate up to in order for it to count?

If one of you tough guys could just demonstrate by jamming your own finger 1 or 2 knuckles deep into your eyeball and then doing some athletic activity like speedbag work or batting practice or juggling or something ... that would go a long way towards clearing up how real men should react to having fingers jammed in their eyeball.
 
Seems like 95% of the posts in this thread so far are as retarded as the OP.

I'll see what I can do to help, but it would involve then reading, and absorbing information, two things I doubt they're capable of, but I'll try.

On him saying "knuckle deep"
Mohawk Banditó said:
Issue is what people call knuckles isn't exactly a defined term. It's not a medical one or anything, more a social term, so it's not really solid. In our fingers, there's the MCP joint at the base, which everyone is unanimous in calling a knuckle, then the next middle joint is the PIP, and the top joint, the DIP. And those 2 are sometimes also called knuckles by people, but it's not unanimous.

Even just on Wikipedia, you'll see the MCPs only referred to as the knuckles, but when you go to the page on knuckles, there's a closed fist (so the DIPs aren't visible) and all the MCPs and PIPs are circled, which implies they are all knuckles.

Left eye certainly eats the DIP point at least, hence, "knuckle," by at least some people's definition
On him focusing on the "wrong eye"
Mohawk Banditó said:
The thing people really seem to not grasp is the raking/dragging, and how that is the biggest problem. Normally, you'd expect a finger that penetrated the socket  deeper might have more chance of that happening, but is not a given. It'll certainly be an immediate trauma (maybe a threat if you're hit so hard your retina detaches, but not the case here, though it does make sense for Tom to later worry about) but if the right eye got scraped on the surface, doesn't matter that the left eye ate a deeper finger, the right is gonna hurt more and is at more risk for damage.

But to the idiots, "haha, he fake it, that not the more poke eye"
So hey, what do you know! When you actually use your brain, it turns out you're wrong. No wonder you don't like doing it
 
You know why Tom bandaged one eye? Because he needed to fucking see! Even if it hurts, even if it's blurry, you don't bandage both eyes unless you absofuckinglutely have to! Third degree burns covering your face? Both eyes get bandaged. Both eyes bleeding badly? Both eyes bandaged.One cornea scratched and the other eye bruised and leaking some ocular fluid? You bandage the one that hurts more to open and grin and bear it with the other one, squinting and blinking as much as you need to to be able to keep yourself mobile and not walk into things.
 
Is this just a massive troll fest?
Are modern humans spending so long on the internet its just all ego.

I find people so fucking strange these days. Like so weirdly nasty and competitive.

I guess if I didnt have an attractive wife or wasn't on my way to owning my own home, I would be too. Makes me so happy to see people suffer without housing and in poverty when I see the true nature of humans online.
 
jeff7b9 said:
So.... "just the tip" doesn't count ?


That's what we are doing here ?


How far do you need to jam a finger into an eyeball for it to count?


Which knuckle do you need to penetrate up to in order for it to count?

If one of you tough guys could just demonstrate by jamming your own finger 1 or 2 knuckles deep into your eyeball and then doing some athletic activity like speedbag work or batting practice or juggling or something ... that would go a long way towards clearing up how real men should react to having fingers jammed in their eyeball.
The fact that he describes the finger going "knuckle deep" as to why his eye was so bad that he couldn't continue, but then clothed the other eye in the cage indicates that he was using it as a 'credible excuse' to get the fight stopped
 
oski said:
This seems to be what everyone is feeling at this point.
Only casuals who have no experiences,
Or haven't seen the replay.
At no point after seeing that slow mo,
did it matter which eye. Both got poked.

"Everyone" is just those moronic casuals.

Confirmed.
 
