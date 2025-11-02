Do you think Tom is a mentally weak person?

S

ShaggyDoyle

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Feb 13, 2025
Messages
180
Reaction score
784
We have seen from his old fights that he almost immediately taps out at the first sign of difficulty. And given this eye poke with Gane, as well as, Tom publicly stating that he is not willing to fight like Michael Bisping if he ever loses his eye, do you think he is mentally weak? Do you think Tom lacks the fighter's spirit that makes a champion? If he were ever put into a 5 round fire fight, could you see him being the first one to faulter?
574081204_18542204155055348_8000046713394453715_n.jpg
 
Oh look, an internet warrior. Why don't you try to take Aspinall's belt if you think it's easy?
nick-diaz.gif
 
It's just a different mentality from the old guard, who were willing to die in there for the hotdog brander.

IMO looking out for themselves and treating fighting like a business is a more healthy attitude, even if it may suck for the viewers.
 
Tom is mentally & physically strong, PLUS he's made accurate AF future-predictions.


He said he'd retire Jon Jones without ever fighting him.
 
A mentally weak fighter would have submitted to peer pressure and continued. Or at least tried to continue, idk if the doctor would have let him.

Tom haters keep desperately clutching at straws for an angle to bring him down and this is the best they've got.

tumblr_mhqc9iSDIg1qed7g8o2_400.gif
 
He may be a bit of a front runner, but I wouldn’t say he’s mentally weak.

He may also just be smart enough to know it’s not worth your health or vision to fight compromised. If there actually was damage to his eye, continuing to fight could make it much worse and lead to permanent damage.
 
When you think about it taking PEDS, repeatedly poking your opponents in the eyes, ducking, cherry-picking and cheating in general etc is actually the behaviour of a mentally weak individual. Not being man (or woman) enough to step up and face your rightful opponent on a level playing field. Now that's real cowardice.
 
Mentally weak? No. Smart? Yes. He refused to continue fighting after being fouled and poked in both eyes. More fighters should do the same thing in the future.

Why on earth should fighters keep fighting at a disadvantage, when their opponent didn't even have a point deducted? That foul against Aspinall should have been two points.
 
Meaning he will not sacrifice himself for some hidden, pseudo-warrior code that basement dwellers have this bizarre expectation of?

Meaning he actually would give consideration to his personal and professional well-being and not die on the sword for the sake of basement dwellers' expectations?

This particular aspect really exposes the dregs of MMA fandom.
 
joy2day said:
Meaning he will not sacrifice himself for some hidden, pseudo-warrior code that basement dwellers have this bizarre expectation of?

Meaning he actually would give consideration to his personal and professional well-being and not die on the sword for the sake of basement dwellers' expectations?

This particular aspect really exposes the dregs of MMA fandom.
Click to expand...
You would have a good point if Tom at least made any attempt to continue. He didnt even take the 5 min and just wanted out. All he did was piss Dana off.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Concerning Tom and Ciryl rematch
2
Replies
26
Views
349
Doughie99
Doughie99
S
Jon Jones says that Tom Aspinall is weak mentally and is a p*ssy
2
Replies
33
Views
676
Luthien
Luthien
fries in the bag
Is the heavyweight divison f*cked?
2
Replies
30
Views
442
MigitAs
MigitAs
Rubios
Why did JJ do that to himself? -strictly speaking as the fighter, not the person-
2
Replies
21
Views
433
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,285
Messages
58,032,923
Members
175,914
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top