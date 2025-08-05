  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you think Tom Aspinall will easily take down Ciryl Gane?

  • Yes, absolutely.

    Votes: 12 38.7%

  • Yes, probably.

    Votes: 9 29.0%

  • No, Gane has learned a trick or two. It won't be easy this time around.

    Votes: 6 19.4%

  • I have no idea, we'll just have to wait and see.

    Votes: 4 12.9%
  • Total voters
    31
What's your prediction on that?

Do you think Aspinall will be able to take down Gane easily and frequently?

I believe Gane has evolved and excelled in take down defence.

Just Ngannou was shit in his take down defence in his first fight with Stipe.

Ngannou took that defeat and lesson and applied it to his future fights.

You got to learn and adapt and get better. If you have basic enough intelligence.
 
Not sure if he takes him down with a double leg or an overhand right but I'm pretty confident we see Gane on the ground.

Where is the confidence coming from that Gane has been hard at work addressing the holes in his game? Looks to me like he has been busy doing acting gigs for Netflix
 
jeff7b9 said:
Not sure if he takes him down with a double leg or an overhand right but I'm pretty confident we see Gane on the ground
Click to expand...

lol Yes, that's true it could be by a punch. And it could go either way around as well. Gane can tag Aspinall as well. So we will see, can't wait.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
What's your prediction on that?

Do you think Aspinall will be able to take down Gane easily and frequently?

I believe Gane has evolved and excelled in take down defence.

Just Ngannou was shit in his take down defence in his first fight with Stipe.

Ngannou took that defeat and lesson and applied it to his future fights.

You got to learn and adapt and get better. If you have basic enough intelligence.
Click to expand...
Aspinall will be ready for anything and I'm quite sure he will be well drilled on 4 or 5 methods to get Gane to the ground where, frankly, Gane has close to no chance.

Gane ends on the mat and fights over within 60seconds. Easily submitted.

Aspinall is a rare animal in that he is a BJJ expert I his weight class, and most heavyweights are NOT because they rarely on KOs to win.

I'd be amazed if this fight goes beyond 1.5rds
 
Doughie99 said:
Asoinall will be ready for anything and I'm quite sure he will be well drilled on 4 or 5 methods to get Gane to the ground where, frankly, GA r has close to no chance.

Gane ends on the mat and fights over within 60seconds. Easily submitted.
Click to expand...

That's a fair prediction. But I think Gane will surprise a lot of people.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
That's a fair prediction. But I think Gane will surprise a lot of people.
Click to expand...
Gane is big and strong he MIGHT clip Tom yes he could and maybe knock Tom down but like I said I think Tom will be better prepared and have a better gameplan than ANY opponent.

We haven't seen Aspinall clipped hard or seen his cardio....so both those are unknowns but honestly I think this fight will look like a mismatch.

Remember what Tom did to Volkov??
 
He was getting destroyed recently by a middleweight who is a striker and not even a proper grappler. Gane has like 40 - 50 lbs on him and he is still ragdolling Gane.

The guy is totally pathetic. Has not learned anything in so many years. Makes Jones' victory look even less impressive.

 
I think so. The only time Ganes defensive grappling has looked on point was vs Spivac, who moves like a sloth compared to Tom and brought no stand up threat to split Ganes attention.

Never say never but most signs point towards this being another quick and easy fight for Tom imo.
 
Hope not. I wasn't particular impressed with Jones taking him down and submitting him. Don't think I will be with Tom either. On one side, it'd be nice to put an end to whatever they're trying to do with Gane. On the other, it's just underwhelming.
 
probably yes, and probably easily.

but something about this matchup reminds me of all the other ones where everyone was so sure, no doubts whatsoever, and suddenly gane clips him with something right off the bat and pulls off the upset and then the narrative here changes very drastically, and very quickly. it's why they run the fights, right. everything's a sure thing until it isn't. gane is a good striker and good strikers will always have a puncher's chance.
 
50/50. In Volkov second fight Gane was injured. Who exactly Asp took down in his career? Volkov and Arlovski. Gane aslo took Volkov down easily even with injury.
 
Gregoire1 said:
50/50. In Volkov second fight Gane was injured. Who exactly Asp took down in his career? Volkov and Arlovski. Gane aslo took Volkov down easily even with injury.
Click to expand...

Gane cannot grapple to save his life. That is the truth. Gane arguably lost badly to Volkov because a striker destroyed him on the ground (whom Aspinall destroyed on the ground). Look at my video above where a 50 lbs lighter Imavov who is a stirker and not even a proper grappler, destroying him Gane on the ground. After all of these years, he cannot grapple worth a sh*t. He said it himself that he is too lazy and plays soccer in most of his free time. It shows.

Regarding Aspinall, he has been wrestling/grappling since he was a child.
 
If one-legged Francis was able to look like Karelin against Gane Assinall should be able to too.
 
