Do you think Tom Aspinall will easily take down Ciryl Gane?

What's your prediction on that?
Do you think Aspinall will be able to take down Gane easily and frequently?
I believe Gane has evolved and excelled in take down defence.
Just Ngannou was shit in his take down defence in his first fight with Stipe.
Ngannou took that defeat and lesson and applied it to his future fights.
You got to learn and adapt and get better. If you have basic enough intelligence.
