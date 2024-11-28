F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,765
- Reaction score
- 1,984
Japan has a very peaceful and quiet society but tourists have been taking advantage of that for social media clout. They do things on purpose to annoy Japanese people, especially in subways and post it online. JohnnySomali being the most famous case of it.
This sign was put up in Japan. They didn't have to make the person dark skinned but they did.
This sign was put up in Japan. They didn't have to make the person dark skinned but they did.