International Do you think this is racism?

Japan has a very peaceful and quiet society but tourists have been taking advantage of that for social media clout. They do things on purpose to annoy Japanese people, especially in subways and post it online. JohnnySomali being the most famous case of it.




This sign was put up in Japan. They didn't have to make the person dark skinned but they did.

BYijrQI.jpeg
 
Hell yes, it’s racist! Circus performers? Like zoo animals or something?

Or, maybe Japan just dgaf about political correctness when it comes to YouTubers. I look at it like the no shitting signs for dogs. I feel like they pick on a certain type of dog in every sign-like only that kind of dog shits in public.
 
Not racist at all. That guy could be any race. Skin tone has nothing to do with it.
 
The real question is, would you have made this thread had the picture depicted a lighter skinned person? If not, then you’re racist.
 
Well, that YouTuber is black....
 
This sign is fine but in combination with the monkey sign are defiantly not helping Japan when it comes to these accusations but that moronic youtuber who annoys Japanese locals for views should be deported honestly
 
Tim Scott or Byron Donald's would say:

"Signs like this can't be racist because obviously not all black people breakdance."
 
