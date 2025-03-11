Do you think this is downward spiral of Alex career?

ShaggyDoyle
Once that aura is gone and people figure out how to beat you, that is usually it for a fighter's career. Best believe all LHW fighters and their respective teams will be analyzing that fight with Ankalaev and employing the same strategy to take down Alex.
In addition, Alex confidence in himself would have taken a hit from this loss and he may second guess himself in his rematch, while Ankalaev likely would be even more embolden and confident going in.
Do you think this will be downward spiral in Alex's career?