Do you think this is downward spiral of Alex career?

Once that aura is gone and people figure out how to beat you, that is usually it for a fighter's career. Best believe all LHW fighters and their respective teams will be analyzing that fight with Ankalaev and employing the same strategy to take down Alex.

In addition, Alex confidence in himself would have taken a hit from this loss and he may second guess himself in his rematch, while Ankalaev likely would be even more embolden and confident going in.

Do you think this will be downward spiral in Alex's career?
 
Alex got KO'd stiff by Izzy and then went on a tear in the LHW division. His confidence be fine after losing a decision via hugging. What he needs to do in the meantime is to really improve his striking and wrestling transitions. Go train with GSP or Mighty Mouse instead of Korean social media celebrities
 
He lost a close decision in a title fight.... Call me when he is challenging BJ , Tony and Chuck's losing streak.
 
He lost one fight (barely) after a five-fight win streak (with four stoppages) since moving to 205.

This is hardly a 'spiral'.

Let's wait for the rematch result before we worry *too* much.
 
Dude no, it was a competitive fight against a killer in his prime. Age will certainly catch up to him but he didn’t look at all old or past it, he just lost to an elite guy with an excellent game plan.
 
No. If age was a decisive factor, it would have been decisive before this fight. He defended 3 times last year and looked great. I don’t think this affects him much mentally either.

Still, this may provide a blueprint for others who are searching for a weakness to exploit.

Also, he’s not going to get any better due to age.

If he loses the rematch, he’s probably only 1 win away from a shot at the heavyweight title. That’s probably where he’ll go.
 
I mean, he did get knocked out cold against Izzy and came back just fine. So, no.

Ankalaev does appear to have his number stylistically, though the fight was close enough that it wouldn't be inconceivable for Pereira to win with some adjustments.

He'll be fine.
 
The physical decline wasn't too obvious in his last fight, but it'll happen soon enough. Dude is on the wrong side of 30 now.
 
No, I think he wins the title back in the rematch.
 
