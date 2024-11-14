Do you think they have changed the gloves for Jon?

Iroh
The Dragon of the West
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2008
- Messages
- 52,073
- Reaction score
- 26,322
This vid from Ariel gave me the idea for this thread. Although I wan't really paying much attention when I watched.
Jon's eye pokes have been blatently ignored by refs before. Jon asked to not have big John ref his fights before, probably because big John would actually enforce the rules.
Ironically they changed the rules for outspread fingers for Jon, then the UFC changed the gloves to prevent outspread fingers. But now when it would be Jon's first time fighting in said gloves, they changed them back just for his event...
So I'm interested what my sherbros think about it.
Jon's eye pokes have been blatently ignored by refs before. Jon asked to not have big John ref his fights before, probably because big John would actually enforce the rules.
Ironically they changed the rules for outspread fingers for Jon, then the UFC changed the gloves to prevent outspread fingers. But now when it would be Jon's first time fighting in said gloves, they changed them back just for his event...
So I'm interested what my sherbros think about it.
Last edited: