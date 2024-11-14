Do you think they have changed the gloves for Jon?

Iroh said: But Stipe isn't the kind of guy that makes a bunch of demands before he will take a fight. Click to expand...

to be fair stipe is no jones. maybe the goat hw- imo thats a maybe. jon is the definitive goat. could have retired like 5 fights ago and still held that title. despite that he fought hw. made it look to easy. we wont get another jon jones in this sport for a long time if ever. jon has earned the right to choose his own path at this point simply based on the fact the man has already walked a path no one can follow. let him go out on his terms- which are actually good. hes not some jake paul trying to fight mike tyson.he wants alex or stipe. two legends. big fights.we are fans of the sport. the fighters. not dana whites business tactics.