Do you think they have changed the gloves for Jon?

This vid from Ariel gave me the idea for this thread. Although I wan't really paying much attention when I watched.



Jon's eye pokes have been blatently ignored by refs before. Jon asked to not have big John ref his fights before, probably because big John would actually enforce the rules.

Ironically they changed the rules for outspread fingers for Jon, then the UFC changed the gloves to prevent outspread fingers. But now when it would be Jon's first time fighting in said gloves, they changed them back just for his event...

So I'm interested what my sherbros think about it.
 
Apparently they changed them for Weidman since he hasn't won in MSG before and this could be the last dance
 
Lol I forgot he is also on the card. Maybe they have made a pact together though or even a challenge about who can perform the most eye pokes in their fight.
 
its likely because stipe also has used eye pokes. if that wasn't the case if be thinking of it different but he poked the hell out of dcs eye so might as well let both eye pokers blind each other.
 
But Stipe isn't the kind of guy that makes a bunch of demands before he will take a fight.
 
2 of the most infamous eye pokers get rewarded with gloves that make it more likely to eye poke <36>
 
to be fair stipe is no jones. maybe the goat hw- imo thats a maybe. jon is the definitive goat. could have retired like 5 fights ago and still held that title. despite that he fought hw. made it look to easy. we wont get another jon jones in this sport for a long time if ever. jon has earned the right to choose his own path at this point simply based on the fact the man has already walked a path no one can follow. let him go out on his terms- which are actually good. hes not some jake paul trying to fight mike tyson.
he wants alex or stipe. two legends. big fights.

we are fans of the sport. the fighters. not dana whites business tactics.
 
