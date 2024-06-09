Do you think there ever be a triple champ in the UFC?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
- 32,618
- 43,273
From what I know there has never been a triple champ in 3 different weight classes in the UFC. It's happen outside the UFC in other promotions I believe.
But hasn't happen in the UFC thus far.
I honestly thought Chimaev would've been that guy. But now I'm just wishing he jus becomes a MW champion.
But the idea of a triple champ I guess is plausible, but highly unlikely. Only time will tell.
