  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you think there ever be a triple champ in the UFC?

Do you think there ever be a triple champ in the UFC?

  • Total voters
    1
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,618
Reaction score
43,273
From what I know there has never been a triple champ in 3 different weight classes in the UFC. It's happen outside the UFC in other promotions I believe.

But hasn't happen in the UFC thus far.

I honestly thought Chimaev would've been that guy. But now I'm just wishing he jus becomes a MW champion.

But the idea of a triple champ I guess is plausible, but highly unlikely. Only time will tell.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,036
Messages
55,668,459
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top