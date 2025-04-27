I think it was fine. Japanese schools don't teach their kids that they were the aggressors. Japanese people don't really know much about WW2 or Japanese war crimes. They just know they got bombed by the US. They don't get the Schindler's list movie special that we get in grade school. They think it's America's fault and they forgive the US for that atrocity. Germans at least take responsibility for what they did.



Japanese folks still fly the imperial flag for their army. They cosplay as WW2 vets and visit shrines to pay respect to those who died in that war. I don't think they are doing on purpose to be malicious but most people there don't know. At least the bomb debate will lead some Japanese to seek out their history.