International Do you think the US was right in dropping the Atomic bomb on Japan?

I think this video shows clearly why the US had to drop the bomb in Japan

The losses would've been astronomical if they decided to invade the mainland.

 
I mean the Japanese were on the side of the Nazis right?? Maybe they should have dropped it on Germany, but I don't really know much about world war II. But if you're on the side of the Nazis, it's okay with me if you get nuked.
 
terrapin said:
I mean the Japanese were on the side of the Nazis right?? Maybe they should have dropped it on Germany, but I don't really know much about world war II. But if you're on the side of the Nazis, it's okay with me if you get nuked.
Germany had surrendered before the atomic bomb was ready.
 
I think it was fine. Japanese schools don't teach their kids that they were the aggressors. Japanese people don't really know much about WW2 or Japanese war crimes. They just know they got bombed by the US. They don't get the Schindler's list movie special that we get in grade school. They think it's America's fault and they forgive the US for that atrocity. Germans at least take responsibility for what they did.

Japanese folks still fly the imperial flag for their army. They cosplay as WW2 vets and visit shrines to pay respect to those who died in that war. I don't think they are doing on purpose to be malicious but most people there don't know. At least the bomb debate will lead some Japanese to seek out their history.
 
terrapin said:
I mean the Japanese were on the side of the Nazis right?? Maybe they should have dropped it on Germany, but I don't really know much about world war II. But if you're on the side of the Nazis, it's okay with me if you get nuked.
2 things: To make Japan surrender and to let the Russians know to stay in the mainland.
 
