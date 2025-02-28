Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The US is the biggest supporter of Ukraine by any country both financially and militarily.
Do you think the US should cut their ties with Ukraine in the war effort?
Or should they continue on helping?
I'd like to see what the numbers will be like on here.
