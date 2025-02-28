  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Do you think the US should stop aiding Ukraine with their war with Russia?

  • I'm an American citizen and yes we should end our help to Ukraine.

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • I'm an American citizen and no we should continue helping Ukraine.

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • I'm not an American citizen but I believe they should end their help with Ukraine.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not an American citizen but I believe they should continue helping Ukraine.

    Votes: 5 62.5%

  • I have no comment.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,041
Reaction score
48,857
The US is the biggest supporter of Ukraine by any country both financially and militarily.

Do you think the US should cut their ties with Ukraine in the war effort?

Or should they continue on helping?

I'd like to see what the numbers will be like on here.
 
He’ll save you a lot of reading. Trumpers don’t want to help, everyone else does.
 
I think we're just prolonging the conflict at this point, but we are weakening Russia and it's not costing us that much relatively. Overall, it's a good strategic move.
 
Anyone who thinks appeasement is the way to go is a chud who's never read a history book (obviously that includes the Orange Emperor).


hitler-has-not-attacked-us-why-attack-hitler-anti-war-v0-u17h6fzdvmya1.jpg

https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F3e43e278-7310-4801-8fa5-fcc5d931c78e_960x718.webp
 
