Law do you think the US constitution and or America has failed?

1. in your opinion, what are the problems the country faces?

2. do you think they can be fixed with the current system?

3. if they can't, what changes would you make to the constitution or system that would make your solutions possible?

4. state your political leanings

thank you for your attention to this matter
 

do you think the US constitution and or America has failed?

3-17-10-blog-1000x703.jpg
 
Barney Gumble said:
1. in your opinion, what are the problems the country faces?
Too many to list, but at the root of all of those problems is wealth inequality, a lack of education, and a system of government corrupted by the aforementioned. In fact, the deeper you dig, the more plain it is to see that Pink Floyd was right. Money, so they say, is the root of all evil today.

Barney Gumble said:
2. do you think they can be fixed with the current system?
I do, but that system has been proven to be vulnerable in its current form, and will likely lead us back to these same problems unless addressed.

Barney Gumble said:
3. if they can't, what changes would you make to the constitution or system that would make your solutions possible?
The first step would be to get all money out of politics. It should be a decent-paying public service job with an 8 year term-limit. If you're found to be taking money from anybody but private donors (and even then, that money must only ever be used for your campaign, and that money should be limited to a specific amount), you should get a minimum of 20 years in prison with no chance of parole. Period. No exceptions. Ever.

Insider trading and undivested business interests (including meme coins...) are no exception.

Apart from that, it has become plainly obvious over the last 10 months that our systems of checks and balances does not work when one side holds too much power. It has in the past, simply because we've had decent-enough people in power in the past. MAGA has put an end to that. When the President can ignore Congress and the Majority Speaker can simply not seat duly elected members because they don't want to, it's time for a major change in how our government is formed.

The system was devised under the assumption that the American people wouldn't elect a party of criminals hell-bent on the destruction of democratic norms. Basically, it was failed by the stupidity of the electorate. Our two-party system sped the process up, and that should also be resolved. Ranked-choice voting should be implemented.

Besides, changes need to happen anyway if for no other reason than the advent of AI and social media. Between the economics of it and the catastrophic propaganda potential, we were heading towards a train-wreck regardless of Trump. Other countries are going to have similar issues in the coming decades.

Barney Gumble said:
4. state your political leanings
Center -> Left
 
Rob Battisti said:
We need two quick wins —

Term limits
Strict money limits

These two things along would save America IMO
Congress knows we all want term limits but then you couldn't have ole mitch and Nancy in there 40yrs doing nonsense. It will never happen
 
Term limits
Limit tax payer funded grants to hard science and arts
Outlaw corporate lobbying
Only individual campaign donations
Open bids on government contracts
No propaganda from any media that has government contracts, gets any money from taxpayer funded NGO’s or has ad contracts with any corporation that receives government funding via any means.
Remove immunity from lying or propagandizing while in federal office
Voting districts by citizen population only


Ahhhhh, fuck! Never mind… every single human being on the planet is tragically flawed. We will always fight, put ourselves before others, favor our friends and associates, prefer to fuck hotties and genaerally want to win everything.

Just vote the best we can, sit back and watch it burn.

Center right
 
I have an idea I think would change American politics, I think the ballots should no longer list candidates by party affiliation. No R or D now red or blue no column a or b. You should have to know the name of the candidates to vote party lines
 
Rob Battisti said:
We need two quick wins —

Term limits
Strict money limits

These two things along would save America IMO
thats a good start, we also need to regulate social media in some form. The cambridge analytics has shown how effective disinformation influence campaigns can be in a world where news and information is no longer free and democratized, but instead filtered through algorithms and parties that want to push agendas, products, etc.
 
AWilder said:
thats a good start, we also need to regulate social media in some form. The cambridge analytics has shown how effective disinformation influence campaigns can be in a world where news and information is no longer free and democratized, but instead filtered through algorithms and parties that want to push agendas, products, etc.
I don’t know how you can “regulate social media” unless you go full UK.

I think the first two would be the best start. I’d be for harsh penalties if foreign actors are pushing misinformation on social media. I wouldn’t even require that it was state sponsored or not. If it came from your country, you pay some kind of price.

Maybe you’d be for reinstating the Fairness Doctrine in some way shape or form?
 
Rob Battisti said:
I don’t know how you can “regulate social media” unless you go full UK.

I think the first two would be the best start. I’d be for harsh penalties if foreign actors are pushing misinformation on social media. I wouldn’t even require that it was state sponsored or not. If it came from your country, you pay some kind of price.

Maybe you'd be for reinstating the Fairness Doctrine in some way shape or form?
I think anything political that someone is paying social media companies to put in your face should be clearly identified as such.
 
Siver! said:
From the outside looking in it's pretty clear Americans pretend to care about the constitution, but when push comes to shove if they deem their side is winning they'll rip it up in a heartbeat.
Bullshit, I've defended the rights of people I disagree with and called out my own "side" multiple times.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I don’t know how you can “regulate social media” unless you go full UK.

I think the first two would be the best start. I’d be for harsh penalties if foreign actors are pushing misinformation on social media. I wouldn’t even require that it was state sponsored or not. If it came from your country, you pay some kind of price.

Maybe you'd be for reinstating the Fairness Doctrine in some way shape or form?
I support the fairness doctrine but this is social media and not news. Not sure you could limit that.
 
AWilder said:
I think anything political that someone is paying social media companies to put in your face should be clearly identified as such.
THAT I like. Almost a banner which has to appear if someone is being paid for anything they are saying that could be perceived as political? I know a lot of influencers were paid in the Harris campaign on TikTok and it was supposed to seem organic.

Almost like that, I think Carlin, joke that politicians need to wear sponsor patches on their jackets like in NASCAR.
 
It hasn't failed yet but it's on life support. The Supreme Court seem intent on bending every possible interpretation in Trump's favor.

And this is a far more ominous trend than people think: Do you believe the Conservative Supreme Court would be doing this, intending to give all of these powers to an eventual Democrat President? I think the possibility of a "Conservative Conspiracy" to create a 1-party system in the US is very much real. And if that happens, it will definitely require shredding the constitution.
 
