Barney Gumble said: 1. in your opinion, what are the problems the country faces?

Barney Gumble said: 2. do you think they can be fixed with the current system?

Barney Gumble said: 3. if they can't, what changes would you make to the constitution or system that would make your solutions possible?

Too many to list, but at the root of all of those problems is wealth inequality, a lack of education, and a system of government corrupted by the aforementioned. In fact, the deeper you dig, the more plain it is to see that Pink Floyd was right. Money, so they say, is the root of all evil today.I do, but that system has been proven to be vulnerable in its current form, and will likely lead us back to these same problems unless addressed.The first step would be to get all money out of politics. It should be a decent-paying public service job with an 8 year term-limit. If you're found to be taking money from anybody but private donors (and even then, that moneyonly ever be used for your campaign, and that money should be limited to a specific amount), you should get a minimum of 20 years in prison with no chance of parole. Period. No exceptions. Ever.Insider trading and undivested business interests (including meme coins...) are no exception.Apart from that, it has become plainly obvious over the last 10 months that our systems of checks and balances does not work when one side holds too much power. It has in the past, simply because we've had decent-enough people in power in the past. MAGA has put an end to that. When the President can ignore Congress and the Majority Speaker can simply not seat duly elected members because they don't want to, it's time for a major change in how our government is formed.The system was devised under the assumption that the American people wouldn't elect a party of criminals hell-bent on the destruction of democratic norms. Basically, it was failed by the stupidity of the electorate. Our two-party system sped the process up, and that should also be resolved. Ranked-choice voting should be implemented.Besides, changes need to happen anyway if for no other reason than the advent of AI and social media. Between the economics of it and the catastrophic propaganda potential, we were heading towards a train-wreck regardless of Trump. Other countries are going to have similar issues in the coming decades.Center -> Left