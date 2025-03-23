  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Do you think the UFC will last for the next 15 years?

  Yes, they'll be around for a long time.

    Votes: 8 88.9%

  No, it's only matter that they'll crash and burn.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  I have no idea, don't have a crystal ball.

    Votes: 1 11.1%
  • Total voters
    9
The way the UFC does their business, do you think they'll survive or even thrive to another 15 years?

Or do you think there bound to fail eventually big time?

Sink like the Titanic.

I personally don't know for sure. I just hope they can provide us with incredible entertainment in the next how many years they last.
 
I don't see any way they won't be around unless there's a big expose on CTE and combat sports get made illegal or something
 
