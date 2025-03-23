Do you think the UFC will last for the next 15 years?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,417
- Reaction score
- 49,531
The way the UFC does their business, do you think they'll survive or even thrive to another 15 years?
Or do you think there bound to fail eventually big time?
Sink like the Titanic.
I personally don't know for sure. I just hope they can provide us with incredible entertainment in the next how many years they last.
Or do you think there bound to fail eventually big time?
Sink like the Titanic.
I personally don't know for sure. I just hope they can provide us with incredible entertainment in the next how many years they last.