Do you think the most dominant fighter in the world isn’t actually a heavyweight?

j. Jones said ,
the smaller I get the more active I become
what is that supposed to mean lol

so , is it possible that the best fighter or the one who could beat all others , is not actually the HW champ ?
Is there someone you can see being that at the moment or T. Aspinall wins over anyone from lower weight classes ?
 
Sometimes the best LHW is better than the best HW, for instance Jon and DC.

Its harder to envision a MW or below consistently beating actual elite HWs though.
 
Aspinall first has to beat obesity. Had bigger tits than the ring girls.
 
LHWs are often HWs that cut and diet. Therefore LHW or HW
Also at some size your fighting abilities don't just go up.
 
This is definitely something that happens. Couture moved up and beat tim and he was like 60. Sometimes hw is good sometimes not. Boxing same way. Usyk beat fury though fury is mega legit it is what it is.
 
Oh, definitely. It's like when people gets asked: What's the most dangerous animal, and they say shark. Or Lion. Or alligator.

But in reality it's the mosquito.
 
It is possible. Remember the best Conor was at FW. He talked about feeling like a "female gymnast" at that weight. He moved better.

 
