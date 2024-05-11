Do you think the best MMA fighter at HW is the most dangerous human alive? (At hand to hand combat)

Takes_Two_To_Tango said:



Tom Aspinall is the most dangerous human being alive MMA Heavyweight champion of the UFC He can ko you on the feet, he can submit you and he is fast . He beats 100% of all other men on earth in 1v1 hand to hand combat

Like he can beat virtually beat any human alive in hand to hand combat?



Inspired by this thread.Like he can beat virtually beat any human alive in hand to hand combat? Click to expand...

In general, yes. Theres always a slight caveat about rules, but they have the broadest skillset to win in the most ways.But LMAO at Tom Aspinal being any way shape or form the best HW in MMA or the most dangerous fighter.Also, MMA knowledge and training is now far more widespread and the sport is much bigger. Theres is simply now a huge pool of people who, on any given day could KTFO or submit a guy like Aspinal.It's a totally different era and conversation to when this guy was given that title.