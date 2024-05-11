Do you think the best MMA fighter at HW is the most dangerous human alive? (At hand to hand combat)

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Tom Aspinall is the most dangerous human being alive

MMA Heavyweight champion of the UFC He can ko you on the feet, he can submit you and he is fast . He beats 100% of all other men on earth in 1v1 hand to hand combat
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Like he can beat virtually beat any human alive in hand to hand combat?

230305jones1.jpg
 
It depends. If 3 dudes comes at me at once i'd rather be Anthony Joshua than Tom Aspinall. Just swing for my life.

One on one then yeah MMA is good. Just take his ass down.
 
I think Jones is too compassionate to be considered the most dangerous. It would probably be some psychopath or someone who is trained in krav maga or some 7 foot giant living in the mountains who hunts animals would be considered the most dangerous
 
In general, yes. Theres always a slight caveat about rules, but they have the broadest skillset to win in the most ways.

But LMAO at Tom Aspinal being any way shape or form the best HW in MMA or the most dangerous fighter.

Also, MMA knowledge and training is now far more widespread and the sport is much bigger. Theres is simply now a huge pool of people who, on any given day could KTFO or submit a guy like Aspinal.

It's a totally different era and conversation to when this guy was given that title.

 
