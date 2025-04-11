Do you think sport is one giant money laundering scheme?

I find it extremely absurd that sport players earn tens to hundreds of million dollars for just running, punching and kicking a ball.

Sport players who are groomed to be one at young age don't contribute anything to society other than being used for 'bread and circus' purpose so I can't help but feel they're being used as a cover for money laundering for their billionaire owners.
 
