Do you think soccer will be taken over as the most popular by another sport someday in the future?

  • Yes, soccer will be overtaken someday by another sport.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, never going to happen, it's a set course till the end of humanity.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • I have no clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or it's pretty much set for the rest of humanity existence.

I think Soccer will never be overtaken it's just too ingrained in the culture of human beings. And it's very accessible sport.

sportforbusiness.com

The World's Most Watched Sports - Sport for Business

Sport for Business member Pledge Sports has been digging deep among television viewing statistics and has produced a (maybe) definitive list of those for whom the greatest number of eyeballs will land...
