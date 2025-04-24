Takes Two To Tango
I just watched this film after many years not seeing it.
And I didn't realize or remember how extreme the scenes were in this.
I believe it comes off way too excessive in their take, but I could be wrong.
It's a very good movie nonetheless.
Ellen Burstyn is superb, she shows every emotion possible. She should have won an Oscar for this.
And the other cast are just perfect for their roles. No weak link here, everyone did their part.
The score/music totally fits the scenes. Clint Mansell is a genius just for this film alone.
I like this song in particular.
I give this film about an 8.
