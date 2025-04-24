Movies Do you think 'Requiem for a Dream' is realistic?

I just watched this film after many years not seeing it.

And I didn't realize or remember how extreme the scenes were in this.

I believe it comes off way too excessive in their take, but I could be wrong.

It's a very good movie nonetheless.

Ellen Burstyn is superb, she shows every emotion possible. She should have won an Oscar for this.

And the other cast are just perfect for their roles. No weak link here, everyone did their part.

The score/music totally fits the scenes. Clint Mansell is a genius just for this film alone.

I like this song in particular.

I give this film about an 8.





 
HHJ said:
What does realistic have to do with it being a good movie?
True, but if they are basing the addiction to drugs to how they represented in the film. Than I just find over the top, that it becomes ridiculous at times. But they do get their point across in how desperate people will to do to get a fix or high.

Not saying the movie is bad, but their portrayal of addiction to drugs is just too much for me.

I still give it an 8 and I actually think it's a very good film. If you don't take it too literally.
 
\
Takes Two To Tango said:
True, but if they are basing the addiction to drugs to how they represented in the film. Than I just find over the top, that it becomes ridiculous at times. But they do get their point across in how desperate people will to do to get a fix or high.

Not saying the movie is bad, but their portrayal of addiction to drugs is just too much for me.

I still give it an 8 and I actually think it's a very good film. If you don't take too literally.
I do agree they lay it on too thick at times, esp at the end.

Still very entertaining memorable movie.
 
