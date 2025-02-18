Do you think Pedro Pascal is oversaturated in both films and TV?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,926
- Reaction score
- 48,728
Pedro has been in a lot of key movies and TV shows in the past 5 years or it feels like to me he does.
And has a bunch of other projects he's involved in coming soon.
I don't know if it's oversaturation, but you see him everywhere pretty much.
I don't blame the guy in taking these parts especially if he wasn't getting anything in his younger days.
He's a decent actor, but I like to see him to slow down with the roles he takes. Be more selective.
And has a bunch of other projects he's involved in coming soon.
I don't know if it's oversaturation, but you see him everywhere pretty much.
I don't blame the guy in taking these parts especially if he wasn't getting anything in his younger days.
He's a decent actor, but I like to see him to slow down with the roles he takes. Be more selective.