Do you think MMA will be as entertaining 10 - 15 years from now?

Fighters are getting a lot more well rounded and have more complete skill sets.
Will that make it less likely to be entertaining because both combatants are so good at their craft?
Basically will fighters cancel each other out?
Or there will still entertaining fights no matter what. Because there still be variables and weaknesses people can exploit in a fight?
Everyone has a weakness, you just have to figure out what it is and take advantage of it.
Obviously, there will be no perfect fighter, just like there is no perfect human.
So the unpredictability will still exists imo.
