Do you think MMA will be as entertaining 10 - 15 years from now?

Why are poll options always consistently terrible on Sherdog?



With that being said, I vote for MMA not being around in 15 years. We will see an epidemic of CTE related scandals in the future and IMO the sport will undergo a steep decline in popularity as a result. Think that legends like Minotauro Nogueira and Wanderlei Silva are not even 50 years old yet... we haven't even begun to see the long term effects of a career in MMA.



Also, considering how poorly MMA fighters are paid, there will be A LOT of negative publicity about the UFC when many big names of the past go broke. As scummy as the WWE was for decades, they still do pay for their former talent's drug rehabilitation programs and have made strides to make wrestling safer as has the NFL for its athletes... will the UFC follow suit? Probably not until it's too late.



Chris Benoit's murder suicide nearly ended professional wrestling... it is doubtful that MMA would survive a similar scandal; especially considering the major players in the popularization of MMA have already cashed out and Dana White seems to be planning his retirement as well.