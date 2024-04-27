Do you think Max's lack of sparring has affected his performances?

He gave up hard sparring a few years ago but brought it back for the Gaethje fight. Do you think it impacted his losses to Volk? Even in his wins he's had a few performances where it looked like he was on the decline. The Arnold Allen fight stands out. The last Volk fight especially he just looked like he didn't have it anymore. Maybe there's a tradeoff. Health and longevity for not being as well prepared to go to war.



I have no idea, just throwing it out there because he looked as good as ever against Gaethje.