Do you think Max's lack of sparring has affected his performances?

He gave up hard sparring a few years ago but brought it back for the Gaethje fight. Do you think it impacted his losses to Volk? Even in his wins he's had a few performances where it looked like he was on the decline. The Arnold Allen fight stands out. The last Volk fight especially he just looked like he didn't have it anymore. Maybe there's a tradeoff. Health and longevity for not being as well prepared to go to war.

I have no idea, just throwing it out there because he looked as good as ever against Gaethje.
 
yes i do. i think sparring is one of the best ways to train for a fight there is besides actually getting into fights. there is no other way to sharpen your timing, reaction, and distance than sparring in my opinion.

i'm not saying he'd have beaten Volkanovski if he just sparred, i just think sparring is fundamentally the best way to train.
 
I don't think so. People were calling his fight against Kattar one of the best performances in UFC history and that was well into his no spar period. Volkanovski was just on a different level.

Also consider the fact that 90% of fighter's wear and tear comes from the gym. Maybe his chin wouldn't have held up against Gaethje if he had been sparring the whole time.
 
