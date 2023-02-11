Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will ever become UFC champion?

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will ever become UFC champion?

Takes Two To Tango

I think Khamzat hype has died down a bit nowadays. Does anyone still believe he'll be a champion?

Last edited:
I doubt it. He lost 2-1 at rounds against gilbert and should have lost the decision. Failed every single takedown attempt against Aliskerov. Also what people do not realize is that Khamzat struggled to take down Holland, who many regard as having the worst TDD in ufc. He had to really put some effort to take Holland down. More so, he could not really keep him down. Holland got up everytime he got taken down, he was even getting up when he got caught with that choke. Brunson, Vettori and even Santos had no problems keeping Holland on the ground.
 
I personally do not think he ever becomes champion. Horrible striking defense, suspect cardio, struggled badly vs Burns, cannot make 170lbs, matches up horribly with Whittaker. And to be honest I think if he doesn't get a title shot vs Pereira or Izzy, who I do indeed favor Khamzat to beat at 185lbs, when this new wave of MW's wash through in guys like Bo Nickal, Andre Muniz, Vettori, Dricus Du Plessis, Dolidze, Borralho, Shara and others...it's not a division he will be able to bully with his wrestling and size very easily. It wouldn't surprise me if he became champion, the UFC likes him enough which helps make it easier but if he fights Rob I think he gets knocked down into the thick of it and probably never wears the belt.
 
I saw something about the Whittaker fight being a meantime-thing because of Edwards - Usman 3.

That should mean the UFC is out to make as much money as possible. They'd rather give the undefeated WW a title shot than Belal or Colby, imo.

If he's not brutally KO'd in like a minute against Rob I'm pretty sure the narrative will focus on how Borz can compete with the elite across two divisions, win or lose.
So basically, he's next in line for the WW strap as of now.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
At this point he just needs to fight. He needs to fight ANYONE before everyone stops caring. This sidelines drama is getting old quick….so much for being active.
He's fighting Whittaker most likely since everyone else ducked him and they couldn't get him a fight recently. Everyone went radio silent when UFC/Dana and Khamzat was looking to get a fight signed. That's the fight that UFC is working on and Whittaker and his team is already expecting as their next fight.

If people duck you it's hard to get a fight, so the blame isn't on Khamzat, it's on the people that refuse to fight him.
 
At WW? Yes. He beats Leon, but loses to Usman. Good news for him, Usman is definitely retiring within the next 18 months, regardless of the result of the trilogy.

At MW though? Fuck no lol. Fans keep overlooking his non existent defence and his reliance on his size advantage. Izzy/Whittaker give him hell. Now is his best shot with the paper champ in place, but he won't be champ by the time Khamzat fights for the MW belt.
 
I don't think he beats Rob. But he matches up well with Izzy/Pereira. I have doubts he can even make WW. So honestly depends on the matchup.
 
