Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will ever become UFC champion?

I personally do not think he ever becomes champion. Horrible striking defense, suspect cardio, struggled badly vs Burns, cannot make 170lbs, matches up horribly with Whittaker. And to be honest I think if he doesn't get a title shot vs Pereira or Izzy, who I do indeed favor Khamzat to beat at 185lbs, when this new wave of MW's wash through in guys like Bo Nickal, Andre Muniz, Vettori, Dricus Du Plessis, Dolidze, Borralho, Shara and others...it's not a division he will be able to bully with his wrestling and size very easily. It wouldn't surprise me if he became champion, the UFC likes him enough which helps make it easier but if he fights Rob I think he gets knocked down into the thick of it and probably never wears the belt.