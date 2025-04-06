Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will be well prepared for a 5 round fight?

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will be prepared for a 5 round fight?

Do you think his stamina will be better? Or is he going to pace himself and not gas out?

Or Khamzat fighting style is to go full bore right from the start and to finish his opponent asap?

Knowing his potential next opponent, you would think he'd come with a game plan and be smart.

I guess we'll find out.

100.gif
 
yes, he needs a year at least to prepare so he'll be ready i think
 
