Opinion Do you think Judgement day is coming soon?

D

Danas_right

Eventually you do have to admit you don't know either way for sure. And your oldest ancestors all say follow God. The left and right disagree on everything but agree on Palestine for the most part.

imo its leading towards Russian muslim prophet and middle eastern muslim prophet joining up to invade israel. Israel will domiate anyone in the middle east. They will continue to get away w it. No one can stop them.


Putin wont give up. If he wins, more times than not history says he keeps going. Most likely through turkey they team up and go south to israel like the bible says
 
legatoblues said:
Judgement Day came already, 1991

Was pretty great, would definitely recommend
Screen-Shot-2017-08-18-at-3.55.48-PM.png
 
Yes.

The Apocalypse is happening now. Early stages.
 
I talk to god semi-regularly. When I ask him if the end is near he says nah you’re good. That’s a direct quote.
 
Danas_right said:
Putin wont give up. If he wins, more times than not history says he keeps going. Most likely through turkey they team up and go south to israel like the bible says
Huh???

The relevant Bible passages on this are Matthew chapter 24, Mark chapter 13 and Luke chapter 21.
 
Lol. Yes Putin and his army is just running through Ukraine like Hitler did in ww2. Oh wait they are struggling .
 
