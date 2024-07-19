Do you think Jon Jones Beats Jake Paul in boxing?

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
1,716
Reaction score
3,961
I think Jones beats him.

I really hope it doesn't happpen as I don't want the risk of the MMA GOAT losing to a disney kid. But this fight is easily as hyped and as big as connor vs floyd.

On a side note I think the ufc will let chandler fight jake paul to make up for the failed connor fight.
 
Sadly Jake Paul would land one good right hand and KO Jones like he did Woodley. It wont happen but its true Paul is the better boxer, I'd like to see him vs Ngannou
 
RockyLockridge said:
cant eye poke in boxing keep in mind
Click to expand...

giphy.gif
 
Even with boxing gloves, Jon Jones will still to find way too eye poke Jake Paul.
 
Jones has never been a great boxer, and has never boxed in a legit boxing match. Odds aren't in his favor.
 
Won't happen...

boxing Jake would probably violate the terms of Jon's parole.
 
Boxing Jones = 30% Jones at best.

Taking all his other tools away would be nonsense.
 
Jake Paul would wreck Jon. Fight wouldn’t happen though cause Jones would need 7 years to bulk up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Jon Jones vs Jake Paul
Replies
4
Views
454
filthybliss
filthybliss
F
Media Jake Paul was right about Dana
2
Replies
24
Views
992
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,037
Messages
55,876,659
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top