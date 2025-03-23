  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Relationships Do you think it's embarrassing to see an escort?

Do you think it's embarrassing to see an escort?

  • Yes, it's embarrassing.

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • No, it's not.

    Votes: 4 80.0%
  • Total voters
    5
I don't think it's embarrassing.

It's necessary and keeps men from going crazy.

You probably would have more sexual assaults if there weren't any escorts working around your area.

I also think its way to do that and not get the woman attached to you.

Thoughts?
 
It's more embarrassing to drive an Escort.

On one hand it would reduce the number of frustrated incels, but on the other hand if a guy only uses escorts he might see any future interactions with female as purely transactional sex
 
But you got to think about it's the guy that's spending his money on woman regardless even if it's just dating. The women expect the man to pay for most things. So in a sense you're paying for sex in a more creative way I guess.
 
Not only single men pay for escorts even men who are in relationships or married. It's actually pretty common.
 
For the vast majority of men, yes. Work on your game and save your money for something more interesting.

If I just needed to get my balls drained, I'd rather jack off. Cheaper and faster and safer. If I wanted to be with a woman, I'd rather be with one I like and likes me back.

But for guys who are just dealt a bad hand, it may be the only way for them to get laid.
 
One way or another, guys are going to pay to get laid. I don't have anything against it ethically, or give a shit about being embarrassed by the concept... I am however, concerned about catching super AIDS and having my dick fall off :eek:
 
