Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I don't think it's embarrassing.
It's necessary and keeps men from going crazy.
You probably would have more sexual assaults if there weren't any escorts working around your area.
I also think its way to do that and not get the woman attached to you.
Thoughts?
