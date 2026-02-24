Do you think it's a b***h move to try and befriend a man so he doesn't compete over the same woman?

Intermission
Happened to me once. I first thought he was gay. Eventually figured out what was up. First warning sign was that somebody wanted to be my friend. Statistically improbable in and of itself. I did not want him as my friend for that matter.
when I say friend I don't mean literally hang out, but go out of his way to try and be nice and supportive, create a bond. consistently. each week.
This was done to reassure himself that if his love interest seeks me out I will say: "I can't do that to richard". he knew she liked me and he did not like his odds.
I told the woman about it and she just smiled.
