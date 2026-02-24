Do you think it's a b***h move to try and befriend a man so he doesn't compete over the same woman?

Happened to me once. I first thought he was gay. Eventually figured out what was up. First warning sign was that somebody wanted to be my friend. Statistically improbable in and of itself. I did not want him as my friend for that matter.

when I say friend I don't mean literally hang out, but go out of his way to try and be nice and supportive, create a bond. consistently. each week.

This was done to reassure himself that if his love interest seeks me out I will say: "I can't do that to richard". he knew she liked me and he did not like his odds.

I told the woman about it and she just smiled.
 
mixmastermo said:
If you put yourself in a position where you are competing over a woman, you are putting her on a pedestal and you already lost.
When I walked by them he said: can we hang out this weekend? I heard their conversations from the back and it was not about that. Did that more than once to me.

I didn't care, just thought he was pathetic.
 
Fast forward... he later greeted me at a party when he got her and said: "hello little man". with a stone cold expression. Zero interest talking to me.

What happened to mr nice guy?
 
