Do you think it's a b***h move to try and befriend a man so he doesn't compete over the same woman?

Happened to me once. I first thought he was gay. Eventually figured out what was up. First warning sign was that somebody wanted to be my friend. Statistically improbable in and of itself. I did not want him as my friend for that matter.



when I say friend I don't mean literally hang out, but go out of his way to try and be nice and supportive, create a bond. consistently. each week.



This was done to reassure himself that if his love interest seeks me out I will say: "I can't do that to richard". he knew she liked me and he did not like his odds.



I told the woman about it and she just smiled.