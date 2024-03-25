Do you think it takes a long time maybe years to understand or appreciate a certain type of period in MMA?

I think you can ask this question in sports in general or even in life in general. But will stick to MMA.

But instead of looking at stats to decipher how things went back in a certain time period of the sport.

How about passage of time and contemplation to really appreciate say for example what Anderson Silva did or GSP did in certain period of time.

Or can you realize that at that moment? I mean you probably think you're witnessing greatness, but I think in hindsight you tend to appreciate and be more illuminated by the nuances/subtleties of that time.

Just lets say fighters nowadays, maybe we don't appreciate the run Volkanovski did or Usman did until we have the passage of time to look back and analyse it better.

For example you can see what happens to a certain opponent and how they developed or evolved or devolved after losing to Volkanovski or Usman or vice versa.

And with time you have the ability to look at the bigger picture of what happened.

Thoughts?
 
Took me a while to properly appreciate wrestling. Back in the day I'd always be a bit annoyed if fights spent too long on the ground. Now most fighters have defensive and offensive ground skills way more than the wrestler v striker days which has made wrestling/grappling/ground game near fascinating to me.
 
it helps if you train as a hobby to fully appreciate what is going on
 
I think this happens way more often today than say 20 years ago in this sport. Fanboys and haters are clamouring in the moment. I'm sure as years go by everyone will appreciate it much better than now.

I will say this, back in the day with less amount of events/less amount of fighters the big PPV cards really felt a lot different than today's big events in the mind. Each fight felt like it meant much more. There was proper build up to it all. Now days, some events happen and outside of a few hardcore fans no one even knows it took place.

I think in today's fast paced world it will take time to really appreciate some of the greats today in full.
 
