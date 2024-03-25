Do you think it takes a long time maybe years to understand or appreciate a certain type of period in MMA?

I think you can ask this question in sports in general or even in life in general. But will stick to MMA.



But instead of looking at stats to decipher how things went back in a certain time period of the sport.



How about passage of time and contemplation to really appreciate say for example what Anderson Silva did or GSP did in certain period of time.



Or can you realize that at that moment? I mean you probably think you're witnessing greatness, but I think in hindsight you tend to appreciate and be more illuminated by the nuances/subtleties of that time.



Just lets say fighters nowadays, maybe we don't appreciate the run Volkanovski did or Usman did until we have the passage of time to look back and analyse it better.



For example you can see what happens to a certain opponent and how they developed or evolved or devolved after losing to Volkanovski or Usman or vice versa.



And with time you have the ability to look at the bigger picture of what happened.



Thoughts?