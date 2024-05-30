Do you think Islam Makhachev can stand with Dustin for extended periods of time?

How do you foresee this going if it turns into a quasi kickboxing match?
 
Islam showed that he's hiding a good striking game but he still loses.

But it's MMA not striking.
 
Yes. I think he finishes Dustin on the feet. I mean, obviously the TD threat makes a difference though. In a straight kickboxing match its different.

Dustin has slowed down a bit since his prime, and is over 35 which doesn't bode well for his chances. Islam has a style of striking that matches up well with Dustin. The last thing you want to do against Dustin is make it a dog fight or keep getting into long exchanges with him. That is where Dustin excels. Islam is going to do precisely the opposite, which is stay at range, poke with kicks, and avoid extended exchanges.
 
Yeah I absolutely think he can and he can beat him on the feet too.
 
For sure. Poirier just has a puncher's chance really. I think Islam has more diverse striking and a better footwork.

Poirier's way more dangerous on the feet though. I wouldn't entirely count Poirier out, but Islam probably beats him 8 out of 10 times and not even close. Other 2 might be where Poirier could touch him, but who knows if Islam won't be able to weather the storm even if it happens by grappling him

I think the odds of Poirier winning in this fight is around 10 percent.
 
Yall not gonna gaslight me into thinking he's a better all around striker than Dustin P just bc he finished a Featherweight.
 
Yes.

I was having this discussion with a fellow fight fan today.

Islam's striking is so fucking good and people don't give it much credit because somehow his grappling is even better... I'll admit I even overlooked it for a while.


Islam can win this by sub, by KO or maybe UD. He just needs to watch out for the guillotine.
 
