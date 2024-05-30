Do you think Islam Makhachev can stand with Dustin for extended periods of time?

Yes. I think he finishes Dustin on the feet. I mean, obviously the TD threat makes a difference though. In a straight kickboxing match its different.



Dustin has slowed down a bit since his prime, and is over 35 which doesn't bode well for his chances. Islam has a style of striking that matches up well with Dustin. The last thing you want to do against Dustin is make it a dog fight or keep getting into long exchanges with him. That is where Dustin excels. Islam is going to do precisely the opposite, which is stay at range, poke with kicks, and avoid extended exchanges.